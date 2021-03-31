Horoscope Today, March 31, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

The Moon is now at a pleasantly supportive phase of its twenty-eight day cycle, heightening your feelings and emphasising your emotions. It would be a good move indeed if you could tune in to this deep aspect of your nature, through the month as a whole.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

How about allowing yourself to relax now that the pressure seems to have eased up a little? But you should work to heal those wounds which have been re-opened by recent arguments. Joint finances move up the agenda, so if you do have a chance to harass the bank manager, you may well have a surprise success.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For once everything seems to be going your way. At least, that is the message coming over loud and clear from a planetary picture which has your best interests at heart. Deal with money sooner rather than later and get the most out of a professional opportunity.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

For as long as the Moon exerts its emotional sway over your money, even indirectly, you will feel slightly sensitive about financial issues. Is it that you consider you may have let a friend down by not paying your way? You’re still too busy, but, then, what’s new!

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

A domestic matter or family complication has certainly been giving you sleepless nights lately. Perhaps you have been trying to hang on to a mythical past which other people have now abandoned. If, by any chance, partners are still confused, have another go at enlightening them.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

There is absolutely no reason why you should agree to force the pace or consent to proposals which are frankly not in your best interests. Bide your time if this is what you feel is best for now. You should catch up with a family relationship and restore a favourite bond.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You really must learn to listen to what partners are saying and doing. Sometimes it’s not even enough to listen to their wise words – you should take their advice as well. And that might mean swallowing humble pie! You can put financial plans on the back-burner.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

If people have been challenging your authority at home or at work, then this is largely because you have let both them and yourself down. There is every reason for you to try and re-establish your position as soon as possible, whatever partners say.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Seeing that today’s lunar alignment gives you total control at home, the time is fast approaching when a major reorganisation of your financial life must take place. Events which occur now, will make or break your economic situation for months to come.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Upsetting or challenging circumstances play a familiar part in your life, so much so, in fact, that you take them for granted. Yet you must realise that the key to success lies almost entirely within your own hands. Once you’ve understood that simple truth, you’ll be set on the road to good fortune.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

The Sun’s relationship with Saturn implies that self-discipline is essential, if you are to accomplish tasks which express your creative nature. Look for avenues which will enhance your freedom and set a course for the next six or seven months – at least.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s one of those mysterious days when nothing seems to work out quite as anticipated. Perhaps this is because your expectations were unrealistic in the first place, but what transpires will be enjoyable in any case. Financially, focus on saving rather than spending.