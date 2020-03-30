Horoscope Today, March 30, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 30, 2020: Aries, Libra, Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 30, 2020: Aries, Libra, Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Monday is the Moon’s Day in all traditions from India to Iran, and the Arab World to Europe and the Americas. The Moon rules all wet things, so that includes melons, mangoes and oranges. That is why the astrological physicians of old would recommend a juicy fruit salad, especially as a remedy for fevers and hot, itchy complaints!

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

The Moon has now spread its emotional sway over all your relationships. The basic message is that there is no time for malingerers, time-wasters and others who imagine they can leech off your goodwill for ever. If you’re going to grant someone else a favour, make sure that they deserve it.

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 21)

There does seem to be some cause for discretion today, although exactly why, is not clear. If, on the other hand, you do decide to come clean, all the indications are that you’ll receive a fair hearing. That, at least, has to be some consolation!

GEMINI (May 22-June 21)

If you have been a mite frustrated or muddled as a result of partners’ failure to see what was staring them in the face, you may hope that events will now take a turn for the better. Within a few days someone will claim that they knew what you were talking about all along!

CANCER (June 22-July 23)

The Moon’s influence on the uppermost reaches of your solar chart should remind you that you were born under one of the so-called ‘cardinal’ signs, and that, as this suggests, you were born to lead, not to follow. But, if you want other people to do what they’re told, you’d better be pleasant to them.

LEO (July 24-Aug 23)

Although you are likely to receive some help and assistance today, when other people start lending a hand they may begin to take over. This is why you should first always double-check their apparently good advice. The last thing you want to do is move over while they make a mess of things!

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

You need to know where to draw the line. Only if you take a much firmer stand now will other people respect you. As Mars approaches another relationship with your chart, partners will increasingly be demanding that you do things their way – and the pressure may be hard to resist.

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

The key to contentment lies in your ability to get on with people with whom you are increasingly being forced into very close contact. This advice, by the way, can include people you work with as much as people you live with. Don’t wait until they see eye-to-eye with you.

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Over the next two weeks you will show an increasing tendency to look on the bright side of life and, if you continue to believe that others are certain to help you on your way, they probably will do just that! Some prophecies are self-fulfilling, which is why optimism breeds success.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 22)

Mercury and Mars’ intelligent alignments indicate that, where you have gone ahead without consent, you must now reach a retrospective agreement. It is no use just pretending that other people have no right to be consulted. You’ve got to keep them in the picture.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23-Jan 20)

If there’s one thing that’s certain, it’s that nothing is certain! The Sun is but a short distance away from its passage into a whole new sector of your chart. This is why you may consider the virtues of keeping certain plans to yourself, perhaps even for another few months.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21-Feb 19)

Superficially it looks like decision time, but no matter how hard others try to persuade you to make up your mind, it seems unlikely that any firm choices will be taken. Neither should they be. There is still more information to come along, so be patient.

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

If you’ve been flogging a dead horse at work, you must now give it a rest. Otherwise it may come as a greater shock when you realise you’ve been heading very fast down the nearest cul-de-sac! Still, you can console yourself with the knowledge that no experience is wasted, and that you can learn valuable lessons from your mistakes!

