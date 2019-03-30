Horoscope Today, March 30, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Aries, Taurus, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

This is a natural time of year for travel – at least for short journeys. In your case, the highly supportive impact of Mercury and Venus confirms this as a time when plans can be finalised and arrangements completed — just as long as they are destined to take you away from home.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

People who have abused your hospitality or who have taken you for granted owe you an apology, but human nature being what it is, you might not get one. Therefore there is little to be gained from raking over the past and dwelling on old injustices.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Sometimes it takes an almighty show-down to make people realise that you neither like nor approve of their behaviour, especially if it’s you who must foot the bill. Make your feelings plain, for you have ample cause to correct partners’ misleading impressions.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Current friendly schemes may have little immediate impact, but will have far-reaching consequences in your personal and professional life for years to come. There could also be significant effects on your bank balance: it would be nice to have more cash in your pocket.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

You have never liked playing second fiddle, and those who expect you to give in to their ways had better learn that you are not to be pushed around. On your side, though, you should try not to find offence where none is intended. And if you’re criticising others, make sure you find the right target.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It may be necessary to tie up one or two loose ends from a domestic alteration or family arrangement that you thought had been concluded some time ago. In your capable hands all problems will be solved. But you have to be prepared to go any distance, put in any effort, to complete a worthwhile project.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Loved ones and close companions can be moody and difficult to please precisely because you have refused to give way over a financial matter. You can be surprisingly inflexible when you choose, but you have to be prepared to experiment and investigate new lifestyles.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Wait for next week’s Venus aspects if you are concerned that leisure and pleasure plans are not running according to plan. One way or another everything will become clear within a few days. That’s mainly because Mars, your planetary ruler, is gaining in power.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

Instead of allowing your confidence to be undermined, as will tend to happen from now until the end of next week, why not decide to take control and do whatever is necessary to get ahead? After all, there is everything to gain from taking a step into the future.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

No doubt you are brimming with inner confidence, no matter how pessimistic your comments to friends may be. Yet beware of unrealistic ideas, and set your heart instead on those aims you know you can attain. I say this because there are undercurrents which could sweep you away unless you’re alert.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

The rewards will be considerable for those of you who have sweated to achieve all that you have done in the past few years. It is now time to broaden your horizons and look to the future. That said, your long-term decisions will be sober and serious.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

In some peculiar way you manage to enhance your chances of success, but you need to believe in yourself. You must try harder to understand your motivations. Once you have figured this lot out then you will be able to pursue your ambitions, regardless of what other people think or say.