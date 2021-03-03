Horoscope Today, March 3, 2021: Taurus, Gemini and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

In all close relationships your hopes and fears may be unexpectedly intense, perhaps more so than you may realise. You should therefore watch out that you are not unintentionally irritated by people whose feelings are entirely well-meaning.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

At home it looks very much as if partners have the stronger hand, and if they insist on doing things their way, you might as well let them. After all, it can be relaxing to let other people take the strain. You can remain behind the scenes, providing sympathy and support.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

All your instincts should be telling you to delay finalising important transactions, at least until you’ve had time to absorb all the facts. The point is that circumstances have changed, and your most personal plans must therefore be duly amended.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

All financial or business matters now need to be viewed in a new light, mainly because what once seemed so certain, is yet again a matter of dispute. At home, the pressing need is now for more luxury! At the very least other people need to be pulling their own weight.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A decidedly tricky relationship between one family member and another could spring a few surprises on you, especially where it hurts – in your pocket! Tread very carefully at work, sticking to the straight and narrow at all times. If you bend the rules you might get caught out!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may think long and hard before changing direction in midstream. It may be best to continue with a course of action which was initiated at the beginning of the month, or even earlier. There’ll be time enough for a change of plan in about five weeks’ time.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is matched with an intense and passionate part of your chart, a region connected closely with money. At the heart of financial issues, though, is the extent to which you have managed to consistently undervalue your own worth. Change your approach now.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you feel vulnerable, it’s because the Moon is spending a few days aligned with your sign, raising the emotional temperature. As long as you understand that you’re likely to feel up one moment, down the next, and then up again, nothing will take you by surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

You have become more determined to make a success of yourself, to be somebody. It doesn’t matter what your current ambition is, just as long as you accept nothing less than first place. You need to trawl through all the available possibilities, ready to make your move when the time comes.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Venus is sailing along quite happily through a region of your chart which is related to professional ambitions, indicating that the route to worldly success lies in exploiting all personal contacts to the hilt. Whatever you’re doing, do your best.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your dominant romantic influence indicates long-distance love, so ideally you should be travelling to far-away places. Your heart will soon be stirred by people from cultures very different from your own. Or perhaps a person already close to you develops a new interest – and a fascinating allure.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This really is a trying time for both intensely personal and career matters. You do have the chance to bring other people in on your side, but when all is considered, you can be a very difficult person to help! Why should this be? Perhaps it’s because you just don’t like to ask for assistance.