Horoscope Today, March 3, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

Today’s top sign is Taurus, which is what we call a ‘fixed-earth’ sign. By this we mean that it is practical and stubborn. The typical Taurean likes to get things done and relies on determination and consistency to achieve this. If these people have a weakness, it’s a failure to change when change is necessary. For Taureans, flexibility can be a virtue worth cultivating.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You have too many chores to be able to do everything. This may well be the perfect time to off-load certain responsibilities and allow others to decide how such matters should be handled. You may not be good at delegating essential jobs, but it’s never too late to learn!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The past few months have sometimes been mentally as well as physically exhausting. The Sun is now moving close enough to an intriguing relationship with Pluto to remind you that, in order to achieve your goals, you must spend as much time as you need on rest and recuperation.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You really do seem to have the whip-hand, but I suspect that you are only now at the very beginning of a phase when you will discover your true strength. Do not throw your weight around prematurely. But, then, I am sure I don’t have to remind you that subtlety is the best policy.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There’s still a very strong chance that something is going to happen to make you feel hurt or undermined. However, there is no reason why you should read anything which is unintended into chance remarks. If you’re not sure what a partner means, then say so!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

People who have let you down may not deserve good treatment, but neither should you rush to take revenge. After all, first you have to ascertain that their motives were bad. Otherwise you should just accept that mistakes were made. Do not allow financial considerations to sway your actions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The planets will add a dash of emotion to your sign today, compelling you to face up to long-forgotten feelings. On a completely mundane level, you should exert your power at home and brook no opposition. But whether that strategy works or not will depend on your sense of timing.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mars is now making its aggressive presence felt over a part of your chart concerned with ethics, morals and legal questions. You may therefore wish to make your views known over the coming week or so, but I’d advise you now not to bend the rules – at least, not too far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are having a reminder of what happened three months’ ago and a taste of what is likely to take place in about three months’ time. Don’t fall into the trap of imagining that this is your last chance, regardless of whether your concern is private or professional.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The Moon’s emotional passage through your solar chart can be confused, and your precise intentions are not always easy to pin down. You may be critical of low standards, which is fine, but also much too fussy, which is not. Be tolerant of other people’s little foibles.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Before you explore new possibilities, do investigate the ethical alternatives. It might be that there’s a better way to do things. Also, check up to see if an overseas contact or a foreign friend has something to offer. If it’s advice you’re after, women may be a better bet than men.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You appear to be more concerned about your short-term happiness than about others’ feelings but, quite honestly, it is high time that certain people stopped relying on you. Get your priorities straight as soon as you can, and then at least partners will be able to decide whether to support you or not.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

New planetary alignments are bound to lead you along strange and exciting paths. You can afford to be optimistic socially, and organise whatever meetings will enable you to appreciate your friends to the full. Younger or more experienced friends might set the pace.