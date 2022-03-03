Horoscope Today, March 3, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that Mercury has been setting up several relationships, only to change its mind at the last moment, indicates that a promised contact may fail to bear fruit unless you take emergency action, completing vital arrangements on your own authority.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’ll be in the fast lane today – although not too fast, let’s hope! You may find that irritations connected to a worldly or financial ambition disrupt your attempts to relax. If your responsibilities are of an informal and flexible nature, then so much the better.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Mercury is making a very rare alignment with Jupiter, suggesting that you will only get by if you have as broad an appreciation of the facts as possible. All your past experiences, no matter how trivial, could now help you to victory.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The winds of change seem to have slackened off a little, although I would advise you against dropping your guard. Complacency is the Cancerian’s worst enemy at the present time – especially if you forget just how sensitive close partners can be.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

A change, it is said, is as good as a rest. Now that the Sun, your planetary ruler, is cruising through laid-back Pisces, why don't you push onerous responsibilities to one side and put your feet up. One thing though – don’t take foolish financial risks.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Ever since Mercury altered its position you have been dreaming up new schemes to make your work-load easier. It should now become clear to all but the most obstinate Virgo that part of the answer lies in co-operation with people you have badly misjudged.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Don’t worry if you have a difficult day, as the evening should be considerably more to your liking. The whole point is that you’ve had enough of partners’ or family members’ endless demands and complaints. Isn’t it time they praised you instead? I think so!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The news that your two celestial rulers, Mars and Pluto, are so finely positioned, can only do you good. What’s more, in the long run, life can only get better. Yet tread carefully, for decisions you make now, especially financial ones, will have a major impact in a couple of weeks.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Just when you thought all was lost, a new scheme is likely to pop into your head. You should be open and ready to accept whatever happens, and also prepared to take the flak when people realise what you’re up to. Stand by your guns and stick up for the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This really is the lull before the storm. Yet unlike some previous battles this one will be firmly rooted in specific issues, such as money. Not only that, but this time you will have a number of important allies on your side. One of the chief of these is your own confidence!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Nobody can accuse you of being blinkered, but the Moon inclines you to ignore those facts or elementary truths which don’t happen to suit you. If you can get away with taking no notice of the facts, well done! But, if you can’t, then you’d better take good care!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have a number of excellent ideas, but it does seem as if one or two doubts are also surfacing. This is all to the good. What I mean by this is that if you develop the power to criticise your own actions, you’ll be able to cut out certain of your weaknesses.