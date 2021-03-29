Horoscope Today, March 29 – April 3: Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Why do you let other people push you around? You must stand up for yourself if financial differences have become a cause of contention, but to do so you must be absolutely sure of your ground. Other people have the best ideas, by the way, so listen well.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Current planetary patterns have tended to make you over-confident in the financial sphere. You must bear in mind that purchases and commitments you enter into now will have to be paid for sooner or later. In love, take it easy and play it cool.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You have no right to expect other people to bail you out, neither should they. That witty planet Mercury is urging you to take responsibility for your own actions, no matter what knocks your confidence has taken lately. The day’s intensity could be unsettling, but you’ll survive.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You have been waiting for a partnership to bear positive results for a considerable time. Yet no matter what you have done, the entire situation has remained maddeningly vague and a close friend has proved impossible to pin down. At work, take obstacles in your stride.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Much as it disagrees with your basic temperament, when the Moon encourages service and self-sacrifice, as it does today, you must knuckle under and perform those chores and tasks which lesser mortals regard as normal. You’re still full of energy, but don’t burn yourself up.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

It is because Virgos are said to be so logical and analytical that many people fall into the trap of believing that you lack imagination. However, over the next two to three months, a number of close friends will discover the true extent of your talents.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Mars’ new location could indicate a bout of strong speaking. Your tendency to agree with what anybody else says gets you out of trouble sometimes, but right now you must stand your ground. Otherwise, business and financial affairs will take a turn for the worse. Mercury’s support is genuinely helping you discover the truth.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

After months of suppressed emotions and anger over the way you have been treated in the past, you may now speak your mind. Yet please be careful not to make any unfair allegations or unjust accusations. Keep a secret for a little while longer, and help others over a personal hurdle.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

So much is going on behind the scenes that you will tend to feel out of control of your own fears and suspicions. The planets are creating illusions to lure you into actions or statements you’ll come to regret, so keep a clear head, at least for today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You’re quite a shy person and are reluctant to show your true feelings, even to close friends. Today, you must make an effort to understand your emotional inclinations, otherwise you’ll fail to maximise your potential. An adventurous approach in love wins the day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Seldom has so much depended on your ability to make your point with firmness and integrity, at the same time as steering clear of any statement or argument which is guaranteed to upset colleagues. If a new responsibility comes your way, you may have to accept, whatever your doubts.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may gain from disputes which are causing distress to friends and partners. You, unlike them, have an ability to see the larger picture and long-term consequences of their activities. In love, you are struggling to get your point across, but you may have to wait a little longer.