Horoscope Today, March 29, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The fact that the Moon is in a lively mood should be sufficient to persuade you that other people are on your side. In fact, the more personal contacts you build up now, the better. You’re intense and passionate, but the question you face is how on earth you can put your dreams into practice.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You’ll soon be hitting a more energetic phase – if such a thing were possible – so keep your eye on the long-term picture and go the whole hog when dealing with anything connected with your broader interests and ambitions. Plus a partner who was once so irritable, could be displaying hidden reserves of charm.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There’s no doubt that you’ll be able to get important projects off the ground, this week. It is up to you, though, to see that all practical arrangements are absolutely crystal-clear and confirmed. Otherwise, other people will pick up the wrong end of the stick – and run with it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

This is certain to be an action-packed week and your determination to bring an uncertain phase to an end should be successful. It’s all too easy to be swept away by your feelings, so it is essential to maintain a grip on all practical angles and details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Travel plans, new projects and adventures are well starred, although Mars’ imminent change of position means that you have very little time left to finalise arrangements. Move fast to secure agreements because otherwise they could come badly unstuck.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Recent planetary patterns have undoubtedly helped you gain your independence in one area, but may have made you increasingly reliant on partners in another. Such contradictions are inevitable, but there is no reason why you shouldn’t turn them to your advantage.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You must accept what takes place now as a signal to settle rifts or disagreements with partners and close companions. However, it is less incumbent on you to keep the peace by yourself. Instead, you can encourage partners to play their proper part.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Several planets are now aligned with the early regions of your sign, arousing a spirit of argument and debate. You may be taken aback by somebody’s attitude, but that’s no reason to let them walk all over you. It’s just a matter of finding the middle way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

This is without a doubt one of the most confusing and exacting periods of the year for you and for many people in your social circle. Or is it? Think again. It’s in the nature of your current transits that reality is likely to be obscured by layers of misunderstanding.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Although partners have been bringing a little light into your life, you may have felt that just the opposite was true. Often it has seemed that you have been bowed down by personal responsibilities, but not for much longer. What seems far more likely now is that you’ll begin to climb out of a deep hole.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Events at work may have made you regret taking others at their word. Yet, within a few days, Mercury will have adopted a position which allows you to put your ideas across with poetic flair. You’ll be at your most inspired around the end of next week.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Recent lunar twists and turns have done a great deal to establish your social confidence. New community responsibilities may beckon for those of you who have tasted collective action and have decided that you like it. You’ll get a good feeling from being involved and appreciated.