Horoscope Today, March 29, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Leo, Scorpio, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Important stars have moved into influential positions, which has to be good news. These are important times for Ariens, particularly if you are waiting for the results of recent meetings and applications. There’s no getting away from the fact that whatever you do, the outcome will depend on other people: partners’ desires, wishes and actions will

be paramount.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The plain fact that Venus is in a supportive aspect to your sign makes it inevitable that there is work to be done in relationships. If you cope with whatever friends and loved ones place in your path, this is a sign that your attitude is sufficiently mature for you to move to a deeper level of emotional involvement.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The steady passage of planets through the friendly and sympathetic regions of your chart always favours your interests. It is time for you to break through the chains which tie you to a particular set of commit-ments, and launch yourself on a new track. Make sure that you carry loved ones with you.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Partners and loved ones need to be handled with velvet gloves, perhaps because people seem to be totting up the cost of emotional entanglements. The problem is not that their difficulties are necessarily greater than usual, rather that they imagine the worst. So, what you can do? For a start, how about offering some reassurance?

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Social stars are upping their game in your chart. The present time is likely to be challenging and emotionally trying at home. This does not mean, though, that you will be experiencing unpleasant events. Rather, you may be stimulated

and excited by the need to relate to new people and respond to high expectations.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

There is a marvellous connection between planets aligned with financial sectors and those aspecting professional regions. The meaning is quite simple: hard work and extra effort will be rapidly rewarded with increased earnings. This knowledge should be sufficient to stir you on to further achievements.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Everything depends on your attitude to life. Are you one of those Librans who insists on being a martyr and a victim? Or are you prepared to face life head-on, meeting challenges with all guns blazing? If you fall into the latter group then the future is bright indeed. So, remember just how much you have going for you and meet the world face-to-face.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The approaching relationship between Venus, the planet of love, and Pluto, the obsessive ruler of your unconscious desires, means that a once perfect emotional partnership may be up for renewal. It is a rule of astrology that all endings are accompanied by new beginnings — and already you should be aware that there’ll soon be a bright new dawn.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

If you’re thinking of pressing ahead with a number of general ambitions that are not specifically related to your emotional desires or professional cares, these are still early days. Nevertheless, you are embarking on a new cycle of experience and can afford to make a fresh start in a number of areas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Do not concern yourself unduly with personal matters and relationships: partners are in a strong position and are quite capable of looking after themselves as well as offering you a reasonable degree of support and assistance. It is professional ambitions which must now occupy your attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

You are likely to feel rather tired and jaded. Perhaps you will also be concerned that someone has already, or is about to, let you down. Such feelings are perfectly natural, now that your astrological cycles are entering a quiet phase, and indicate that you need to slow down and take a brief rest.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Work and worldly ambitions hold your attention. You have much in common with important colleagues at the moment, more than you might think. This is why you are in an ideal position to gain from certain people’s fascinating ability to create pleasant conditions – and, for once, you will be able to insist that things are done as you

would wish.

