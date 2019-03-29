Horoscope Today, March 29, 2019: Aries, Libra, Taurus, Scorpio, Aquarius, Pisces — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

You are far better equipped to deal with delays in travel and misunderstandings with partners than you have been for some time. You’re also still in a mood to broaden your horizons, so take an adventurous path and consider options you might once have rejected out of hand.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

From now on, it will be much more difficult for partners to pick holes in your financial affairs, and it will become clear to everybody that your way of organising your life is considerably better than they once thought. They may even come to admire your astute financial skills.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

For a few weeks you have been aware that someone needs convincing that you are right in a number of your assumptions. In spite of appearances to the contrary you’ll find it easy to win people to your way of thinking. But you have to appeal to their hearts rather than their heads.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

There are various matters that you’ve been keeping to yourself, perhaps because even you have little idea of just what it is you want. The intimate and personal issues will start to become clearer now, even though it might not be the time to reveal the full details.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The fact that your ruling planet, the Sun, is now in a sensitive but stimulating sector of the zodiac is bound to have an impact on your feelings, making you more moody than normal, and perhaps too ready to take offence. Your social costs seem to be rising but, then, how can you count the cost of happiness?

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

You are normally highly adept at balancing your finances and today your skills will come in handy regardless of whether you are making grand investments or minor purchases. It’s now the moment for personal choices that only you can make: time to stand on your own two feet, Virgo.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

It is now possible to finalise travel plans which for one reason or another have been held up through no fault of

your own. Friends will see that they were wrong to blame you for this – or indeed for anything else. But, if you’re

still working away in secret, you need to make sure that news doesn’t come out in the wrong way.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

The great majority of Scorpio types are currently experiencing a relaxation in tension and pressure, yet for some of

you it is still necessary to resolve questions concerning your personal security and emotional contentment. The first stop is your bank account.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

If power struggles and rivalries that were taking place earlier in the year are still causing friction, it’s time to say enough is enough. Compromise and co-operation are the key to the future, however difficult it seems today. You may just have to lick your wounds for a while.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Appropriately enough your lunar patterns are secretive, profoundly so. Spend some time mulling over the deeper questions and preparing for the time when you must revise some of your complacent views about your professional experience and standing.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Certain colleagues may advise caution, yet people often criticise your radical Aquarian proposals. The point is, though, that nothing will succeed unless you first obtain agreement from all concerned parties. Unusual arrangements with old and trusted friends are the best.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

With Mars favouring your personal relationships you naturally tend to overstate your case, but if people take your exaggerations seriously, you will find you have bitten off more than you can chew. At all times, take a creative approach. That’s the way to win partners over.