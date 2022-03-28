Horoscope Today, March 28, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You’re moving towards passionate, flexible and romantic influences as the planets head towards the next big crunch. When it happens it will be global as much as personal, so don't feel singled out for harsh treatment. At least you’ll finally begin to understand what is what and who is who.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The week gets under way with planets which are almost perfect but also slightly flawed. Travel stars are now beginning to focus on long-distance adventures rather than short-range excursions. You may be attracted to the people and places from your past.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The week will be cut into two by the movement of Mercury, your ruling planet, into a new and down-to-earth region. Whatever your commitments or responsibilities at the beginning of the week, by the weekend you'll be rushed off your feet. You might even be breaking free from a comfortable rut.

CANCER (June 22 – July 28)

You appear to have come to the conclusion that a move or reorganisation of your domestic life should take place. You must also be aware that this is no time for

complacency. The best advice may come from people who haven't known you for long – and can therefore be impartial.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may either conform or go your own merry way. You see, although some planets are advising you to keep your head down, Mercury is shortly to alter its position and is due to boost your morale no end. It will do this partly by encouraging you to make up your own mind for a change.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Only after another month has passed will you be clear about the future. Even then you may be so deluged with social engagements or routine commitments that you may not be sure where to turn. At work, you're in a strong position but must use your skills wisely.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are not one to bow the knee, but there may be times this week when it is best to defer to authority. On the other hand, you are yourself due a little respect for your undoubted skills and achievements. You may just receive it early next week, with another bout, a couple of weeks later.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The tide of fortune is turning in your favour. The stars have already set up a number of chances. Your task this week is to move very rapidly to commit others to whatever promises they have made. The only proposals which work will be those which have a proper practical basis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Remember that the long-term issue is still one of your security, financial and emotional. You are now approaching the final resolution of a major question, one that has bugged you for far too long. Just a word of advice – let partners take first place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

These are intense and highly significant times for all your most important emotional ties. While some of you are still uncertain, others are recognising that a period of stability and consolidation is essential. What else can we expect at a time of change?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be confused and perplexed after recent emotional upsets, but I’d advise you to play safe and not to use current uncertainty to settle any old scores. Pay more attention to relations’ needs and desires. Understand these and you’re halfway home.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

There are a number of questions to be answered, but it is unlikely that the answers will be clear just yet. But that probably won't bother you, for you tend to operate intuitively and telepathically. Of course, you still have to make sure that other people get your drift.