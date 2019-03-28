Horoscope Today, March 28, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricon, Aquarius, Pisces

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Any changes taking place in your personal life are for the best in the long run, however strange they might seem just now. Get on with important affairs and don’t complain. After all, if you have too much on your plate, it’s because you put it there.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

A great deal of lasting value will be achieved through your own creative skills. You may do your best to forget past involvements and associations, and prove to all around you that you have the will to strike out in a new direction. You’re prepared to change, but only if you know you’re on to a winner.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

After weeks of hassles and uncertainty the Sun is at last beginning to shed new light on your business situation. What’s definite now is that you’re into a highly profitable phase. What’s more, you also have your finger on the pulse of a close relationship.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

There may be signs of improvement in a partnership which you value highly. Now is the time to enhance matters before the situation gets out of control. Or, I should say, before the full impact of the social and professional schemes is experienced.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

This is a moment when you are likely to take a back seat – but only briefly, and you may be able to cope quite happily until colleagues get their act together. However, commonsense dictates that now is the time to get fit and work off all that tension.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Have the courage of your convictions, and don’t let partners oppose your ideas out of a sense of sheer arrogance and obstinacy. Only by applying logic and analysis will you prove you are right. But for that to happen you have to deal with relations’ instinctive reactions.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

If you know what’s good for you, and the chances are that you do, you’ll put tricky financial negotiations on hold for a few more days. Don’t worry though, as there’s only an outside chance that you will lose out. It’s much more likely that a minor problem will make way for a major success.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

When the Moon is so helpful, it makes it more necessary than ever for you to achieve a sense of harmony and balance. Yet you’ll be far more likely to fly off the handle if partners refuse to play ball. That’s why you should avoid activities and commitments that you’re not happy with in the first place.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

You may need to take a closer look at long-term arrangements or property investments to make sure you are not being impractical. Within a week you must decide whether to go on or call a halt. Don’t rush it, for if you make your choice today you will have to change it within five or six days.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Today’s lunar position highlights your professional ambitions, about which you are surprisingly coy. You must achieve a balance between what is good for you now and what is necessary in the long run. But there is little chance of a final decision until next week.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Your two ruling planets, Saturn and Uranus, are both in their own way completing a series of lively, stimulating and sociable aspects that are conspiring to make this a year of achievement and transformation. Frankly, I don’t see how you can fail.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Assuming all other areas of life are under control, pay some attention to your finances. There is much to be done to compensate for past mistakes, and no time like the present to lay plans for the future. I know a partner is still giving you a run for your money, but you can only gain.