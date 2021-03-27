Horoscope Today, March 27, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You could well have to cope with unexpected financial demands, although if past circumstances now seem to be repeating themselves, life is due to be easier than last time. Though, when somebody close to you decides you’re due for some criticism, you might have to bite your tongue.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s fresh celestial challenge indicates that you must accept help from wherever it comes. In fact, you should take good notice of everything that people say, improving your act for the future. If you’re still uncertain about a few key decisions, give it a few days.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The emphasis is on work, so if you’re at home there should be plenty to keep you busy. Even leisure activities should be just that – active. The best relationships are based on joint interests rather than raw passion, so you need to stay alert to a partner’s needs.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If it’s love you’re interested in, you may have to travel. The important thing is to talk about your feelings and make sure that others know how you feel about them. At home, you may follow the lead set by a child or younger relation. You never know – they might have the innocent, straightforward approach you’re looking for.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If other people are unable to reach agreement, there seems to be no point in arguing the toss. It’s far better to realise that associates and loved ones must be allowed to go their own way. If they know what’s good for them they’ll come back to the negotiating table in good time.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You are probably well-prepared for anything which may come up, and in any case friends will come to your aid. Today’s lunar alignments favour short journeys and serious discussions. You may also have to choose between one family engagement and another.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

All those current challenging celestial aspects will enable you to force intensely personal issues out into the open, and you may dig as far into the past as you wish. If you’re working, by the way, your thoughts must focus on ways to make conditions more pleasant.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You can take the initiative today, putting your foot down at home and determining the pace in affairs of the heart. Financially, keep your outlay down to a reasonable level and you’ll be happier in the long run. And be ready for long-distance news. It might be just what you need.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Your current emotional tactics have served you well in the past, but a new romantic campaign requires a more sensitive approach. Perfect old-fashioned manners and courtesy will assist your cause. Above all, you need to show that you care – and mean it!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Now’s your chance to prove how well-informed and on-the-ball you are. When it comes to planning your family future, your ideas may be considerably less definite than other people’s. And, if you’re attributing blame or praise for the past, you should try to pick the right targets.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be too insecure or pre-occupied with important changes at work to bother with personal details. However, the best way to relax today could be with a spot of ‘shopping therapy’, spending a little of your hard-earned cash on whatever you fancy!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You have every reason to have faith in the future, and make a bid for the moral high ground. Financial plans may have to be reconsidered, and you may now revive an old commitment, however, expensive. Just make sure that you don’t get caught out again.