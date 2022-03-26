Horoscope Today, March 26, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

TAURUS (Apr 21-May21)

The importance of ethical behaviour now becomes even more acute. If you stray from the straight and narrow you may be the victim of justified censure from your colleagues, let alone a minor legal sanction. All that points to one conclusion: you have to stick to what you know.

GEMINI (May 22-June21)

Creative speculation of all kinds is on the agenda. You may consider this advice inappropriate, but the stars are urging you to act in an utterly irresponsible manner. Yet the wise Geminian will keep disruption to a minimum, pouring oil on troubled waters.

CANCER (June22- July 23)

The planets are pushing you towards a path which is utterly carefree. Ideally, life should consist of one huge, endless party. However, the downside of current trends is an uncommon tendency to take offence. Why don’t you stop being so sensitive and give partners the benefit of doubt?

LEO(July 24 -Aug 23)

There is a wild nature to your sign, which is why today’s exceptionally excitable planetary picture suits you down to the ground. The risk is that you will say or hear things which are unpleasant if not downright offensive. Be wise and hold your tongue.

VIRGO(Aug24 – Sep23)

By all means, take a gamble, place your savings on a race or some other unlikely investment, but don’t expect to win. Clever Virgos will now live upto their sign’s prudent nature. An added bonus is that the whole of the next month brings the chance of financial favours.

LIBRA(Sep24- Oct23)

Your family hopes and domestic dreams must take precedence over anything else. Focus on the larger picture and leave the practical details to trustworthy and experienced helpers. Why shouldn’t partners do their fair share? After all, you have more important fish to fry.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov22)

Don’t get involved in any back-stabbing or skullduggery, however justified you think you are. People who have done you down will eventually receive their just desserts without any intervention from you. They’ll see the error of their ways, you can be sure of that.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov23- Dec22)

You will be keen to bring into the open ideas, beliefs and actions which have been taking place behind closed doors. However, you must take pains to be scrupulously fair to all concerned. It’s a question of weighing all the pros and cons, and coming to a rational conclusion.

CAPRICORN(Dec23- Jan20)

You must make a conscious effort maintaining an atmosphere of good humour and toleration. This is especially the case at work, or in any public activities in which people are acutely aware of any infringement of their rights. Do try to see other people’s points of view.

AQUARIUS (Jan21- Feb19)

For the whole week you must take great care with all travel arrangements. A planetary tendency towards confusion and muddle may be countered by a determination to check all directions and instructions. The real problem lies in your impatience and tendency to overlook details, so slow down.

PISCES (Feb20-Mar 20)

Yours is an unworldly sign:if possible, put routine cares and chores to one side and allow your visionary nature full scope. Try to broaden your dreams of the future and enhance your understanding of the world you live in. It’s just one of those high-minded times.