Horoscope Today, March 26, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

THE DAY TODAY

Astrology is essentially a study of time. That’s why I am especially interested in recent research which indicates not only that time can move backwards, but that it can do so not far from where it’s moving forwards. If you found this difficult to understand then don’t worry, so do the scientists who are trying to prove it.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is only so much you can do at the moment. In fact, things might only go from bad to worse if you try to force the pace. You will do yourself and everyone else a good turn if you abide by traditional ways of doing things, and keep your feelings to yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Although the Moon’s pattern is very helpful, it does require you to get on with your daily work. If you’re looking for time off, you may have to wait until macho Mars comes into the picture. In other words, hang on until you finally feel your energy rise.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

No doubt you would like to be in a position to control social affairs to suit your tastes and predilections. However, friends and acquaintances seem to have minds of their own, and are extremely difficult to control. But, then, that’s just what you’re used to!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Although your weekly and monthly cycles put the emphasis on work, the daily pattern focuses on home and family affairs. At any rate, there should be a refreshing break in routine. Romantic feelings, by the way, will be enlivened by exotic imports!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your remarkable sense of perception must be telling you that certain associates have deep and hidden feelings. They might even be questioning your standards or beliefs. You may be keen to get to grips with the details, but first you must make sense of the larger picture.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You should now be aware that the brakes were put on to prevent you from reaching a goal, perhaps because you are being saved for something better. In the final analysis this is one of those times when fate really does seem to take a part, and in which a spirit of acceptance will serve you well.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Nobody would blame you if you began to get irritated by partners’ refusal to be pinned down. However, you can make life that much easier by realising that you may have to get on and do your own thing by yourself. There doesn’t seem to be any need to wait for others to make the first move.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The moment has come to put together a proposal which satisfies people at work, people you love and people at home, and of course yourself. Believe it or not, you will be able to please everybody at once. Or, what I should say is that you will, if you really listen to what they truly want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Remember that so much that is good, lasting and joyful is born out of your personal trials and tribulations. As you look back on the past, you will be able to see that a great deal for which you have to be thankful was indeed conceived in times of difficulty.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Life is really not so bad after all! This is one of those moments when professional influences combine with financial, offering you a genuine chance for an increase in your earnings. Why don’t you take the initiative and put out the relevant feelers?

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You are still in a position to achieve the kind of personal happiness and professional status you seek and deserve. The icing on the cake should be a feeling of increasing prosperity. Whether you actually have more cash is, perhaps, not so important.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You’re entering a new financial cycle today, one when you may be encouraged to take a bolder and more confident stand. You are now in a unique position to achieve a romantic breakthrough. But whether other people are ready is another matter!