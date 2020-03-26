Horoscope Today, March 26, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction. Horoscope Today, March 26, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction.

DAILY HOROSCOPE Wednesday, MARCH 26, 2020

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Nobody can force you to accept situations which you feel would be a threat to your security or which go against your interests. However, you must have a proper regard for other people’s real beliefs and feelings. Stop, pause for thought and try to sympathise with their hopes and wishes.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

There are a number of planetary patterns which will be important if you are to keep your spirits aloft, so there seems to be little point in making life more difficult than need be. Give yourself an easy ride and you’ll learn valuable lessons about how to manage your personal affairs in the future.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The fact is that partners or associates may be unwilling to part with certain information or let you in on a secret. There is no need to feel threatened, though, as all will become clear before long. I know you’re impatient, but events are moving faster than they sometimes seem.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Recent unexpected developments at work have done little to damage your confidence. In fact you will soon be riding on the crest of a wave, buoyed up by respect and praise from your peers. Everything depends on your sense of timing over the next week.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Take what is on offer and be grateful that the bad feeling of recent days finally seems to be coming to an end. You have every right to expect an explanation of recent behaviour even though none may be forthcoming. What I mean is that a partner should apologise, but whether they do is an entirely different matter.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The moment has come to take expert advice on a bureaucratic, legal or business matter. What you want to do now is consolidate all that you have worked so hard to achieve. You’ve got a difficult task – to set yourself free from one commitment, while hanging on to another.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

There have been times when you would have been quite justified in making a song and dance but, right now, you may do better to turn the other cheek. After all, you are not entirely blameless; the present is the sum total of all your past actions.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

You seem to have been caught in the crossfire recently and may have begun to doubt the sense of a number of current endeavours. However, some of the criticism you have been subjected to have been misplaced and unfair – but that doesn’t make it any the less hurtful.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 22)

Imminent planetary movements raise the need to settle matrimonial or partnership affairs sooner rather than later. What took place earlier may have hurt your pride, but should not prevent you from offering an olive branch, now. You’ll get all the credit for restoring goodwill.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You have perfectly valid reasons to take a step back and concentrate on conserving your energies. There will be time enough over the coming months for pushing yourself to the limit and achieving your many ambitions. Just for now, take a look at your spiritual values.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Ensure that a partner or relation can’t take the wind out of your sails today. You can be certain that you have honoured all your commitments and fulfilled your obligations. However, a pressing financial problem may still require urgent attention – there’s a problem to patch up.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Take no notice of what appears to be going on behind the scenes, for those who are apparently threatening your position will receive their just desserts in good time. There is little that can go wrong with your plans just as long as you take every step in the proper order.

