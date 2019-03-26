Horoscope Today, March 26, 2019: Scorpio, Libra, Aquarius, Aries, Taurus, Pisces, Virgo — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

All Ariens will be obliged by circumstances to pay far more attention to domestic matters, even those of you who have your sights set on schemes to better your life in a more ambitious way. In concerns of the heart, you must tell partners how you feel — they can’t read your mind.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

At last, you are entering a phase when communicating your plans and ideas will be freed from some of the difficulties that have afflicted you in the past. In short, there’s a much better chance that friends and associates will agree with your sensible notions.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is, invariably, a testing time for you, and the current year has seen your normal difficulties exacerbated by the strange and seductive movements of Mercury and Venus through curious regions of your chart. It’s not surprising if you’re at the end of your tether.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

Decisive aspects over the next couple of weeks urge you to reach final conclusions and decisions, yet the continuing secretive chord struck by your planets advises you against going public too soon. Time for some typical Cancerian discretion, I’d say.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The fact that Neptune tends to boost your emotional sensitivity is very welcome. It’s time to take yourself in hand and kick bad habits. There is absolutely no excuse for continuing with activities which encourage poor diet or a lack of exercise.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

It is most likely professional relationships which are benefiting from current celestial aspects, and tensions in your private life should ease. There is much that you can do to improve the situation. You can start by getting other people on your side.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Your dreams have always been important to you, perhaps more so than the material ambitions which motivate many people around you. Pay careful attention now to some of your deeper and more profound hopes for your future. But, first of all, count the potential cost.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Education and communication are the keys to success, even if all that is required is a little extra information. You also need to put more effort into expressing your ideas in a clear, comprehensive and concise manner. The first step is to listen to partners’ somewhat shrewd notions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

This is certainly a time of year which suits you – in general. However, just at the moment there are one or two qualms about how current events are destined to turn out. Yet, with the experience you’ve gained in the past, you should be able to cope with anything.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The Moon’s positive relationship with your sign should more than compensate for those difficult planetary aspects which have been making you feel threatened. Assuming you have been following the right path there is no cause for concern. You need to be part of a team, working for the common good, not private gain.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Adverse or challenging aspects are causing a number of doubts, although it’s extremely difficult to know whether you have any reason to worry. Probably it’s best to go over all the facts again. It looks as if a family member, probably an older relation, has the answer you need.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Few things delight you as much as happy outings with your friends, but you may now be kicking yourself for missing out on an engagement. It is time to extend the hand of friendship to whoever you have offended. I know they’ll make it difficult, but do have a go.