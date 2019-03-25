Horoscope Today, March 25, 2019: Aries, Taurus, Leo, Virgo, Scorpio, Libra, Gemini — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Just remember that the Moon, sensitive planet that it is, always has a role in your emotional well-being and that, if you feel like being pampered, this is only to be expected. By midweek, you’ll be feeling back on form again. It’s all to do with the sleek, slinky movements of Mars, your ruling planet.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Gently creative stars urge you to make the most of yourself today. The key is to be as young-at-heart as you possibly can, and only to turn down unusual invitations when you have a very good reason indeed. There rarely was a time as good as this for considering unusual options.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The past few weeks appear to have coincided with a series of delayed hopes and postponed agreements. Yet out of every such period emerge the seeds of success, so have faith in your future. Friends and partners will rally around, but all the more so if you take an unusual approach.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

You’re just not quite sure what’s expected of you. When the Sun sails through an idealistic region of your chart, you’ll regain your control over certain key personal developments, but only because you instinctively understand all those deep, unseen undercurrents.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Give careful consideration to a proposition that holds out the prospect not only of greater recognition later in the year, but which will also enable you to balance your budget. But don’t allow anyone to pressurise you into a hasty decision; take your time and do your best.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

The Moon is in a delicate condition, making you hypersensitive and liable to react to the slightest provocation. Try and make people see that what you really need is lots of love and affection. But don’t become clingy and demanding — or irritate the people you want

to impress.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

An unusually powerful aspect from Mars, the magnetic, macho planet, will have profoundly significant consequences for your career and private life, which means that even apparently trivial occurrences today could be much more important than you imagine.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

A stressful aspect from Mars, your planetary ruler, to Venus, is a warning against reckless speculation or expenditure which may drift out of control. This is a time to make use of your well-known Scorpionic self-control — and perhaps to make sure you never take the blame for group decisions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

While some of you are in for a shock, possibly one that you have long deserved, others will be able to shift the blame for a recent fiasco on to friends or colleagues. All of you, though, must keep a close watch on financial matters. It’s not that you’re on a winning streak — you’ll be rewarded for your hard work.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You may be in for a narrow escape, thanks to your benevolent planetary patterns. Yet you’re aware that a problem which has so far been kept under wraps could explode at any time. Travel could be for both business and pleasure — in equal measure. Enjoy it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21- Feb. 19)

It’s your confidence that is emphasised by today’s productive aspects, and you will have to create a subtle balance between pressing ahead with dynamic ambitions and making time for complete rest and recuperation. It’s all about staying ahead of the game.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Partners should be giving you sufficient moral support and practical assistance at the moment — and will be acknowledging your loyalty and devotion. The current passionate set of Venusian patterns suggests you should make your feelings clear — and about time, too.