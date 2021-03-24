Horoscope Today, March 24, 2021: Pisces, Gemini, Taurus and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Several planets are facing up to some of the most sensitive areas of your solar chart, and the tension is increased tenfold by their approach to your sign. Therefore, if you feel slightly lost or out on a limb, don’t worry, but be calm

and wait for the moment to pass.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s planetary set-up is not perfect, but it’s still on your side. Your only concern could be whether you would rather spend time with casual friends or close partners – and that shouldn’t be too much of a problem! If you’re making big plans, by the way, try to look at them from a completely fresh angle.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Nothing is ever as certain as you imagine, and even if you think that someone at work holds the key, you are likely to be mistaken. In spite of appearances, they are as likely to be in the dark as you. Could it be a case of the blind leading the blind? You’ll soon find out!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You could still be counting the cost of an unwise investment or an unprofitable business association, but what saves you could be someone else’s readiness to pick up the tab. There is so much to hope for at the moment that you really must believe in yourself.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You are about to find out just how expensive love can be. You may as well throw caution to the wind and spend as much as is required to buy the emotional rewards you so deeply desire and deserve. But have you forgotten all those lessons from the past? Perhaps you have!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The only thing wrong with being completely enthusiastic is that you may either lose touch with reality or with your partners’ own hopes. Your best chances come from keeping the dialogue going and asking loved ones what they want. You don’t have to give way to their every whim, mind you!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Most of the pieces should now have been fitted into an emotional jigsaw. There may be one or two items still causing some doubt, and if you have any sense you will rely on your experience rather than vague hopes. And that’s before you even begin to seek help from those in the know.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Perhaps more than anything else your feelings have been dominated by difficulties associated with home, some of which may be purely practical, while others seem to be nothing more than memories of what happened long ago. You are now coming out of this period wiser and more experienced.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

The approaching awkward encounter between romantic Venus and passionate Pluto is now pulling you very sharply in two directions, and emotional choices are becoming critical. The question is how much longer you can sit on the fence? Probably for a very long time!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Once again the Moon is on your side, steadying your emotions and endowing you with a sense that you are indeed on the right track. In love, you may express yourself as poetically as you like and with as much originality as you can muster. There is no alternative!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If shopping trips are on the agenda, you may go for luxuries rather than necessities, and if investments are looming, aim for the arts as the most lucrative field. Above all, you should take charge of your finances, rather than being swamped by them.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You may be convinced that you’re absolutely right, but you really must listen to other people, including close partners at work as well as at home. Don’t take criticism personally, but realise that it is well-meant and that there is plenty for you to learn.