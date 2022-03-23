Horoscope Today, March 23, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Deep inside you crave emotional adventure. Some of you, especially March-born Ariens, have had enough of one particular relationship. It’s time to move on and make way for more interesting companions. But it’s also good for you to look to older or wiser people for the right advice.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

There’s no chance of your head ruling your heart at the moment. Quite the contrary. Almost every important step you take will be dominated by passions and feelings that are beyond your control. That’s the simple reason why you should be sensibly cautious.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are very trusting, but the fact is that certain individuals don’t have your brand of integrity. You may therefore be best advised to maintain a cautious distance from people who are acting strangely. Inspiration is one thing, the wilder fringes of your imagination, another!

CANCER (June 22 – July 28)

Everything that occurred towards the end of last week was pushing you in one direction. What happens now may be pulling you in another. Don’t be unduly concerned by the consequences of changing your plans. You might find that partners are more willing to adjust and adapt than you thought.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Don’t allow domestic problems to undermine your confidence at work. Probably the major issue today is money, and your latent insecurity may be popping its head above the covers. Don’t worry, though, for the stars are actually in a relatively benign mood.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You must wait and see what transpires next week before making fresh plans. You see, your grasp on reality may be a little slight at the moment, not that you’re unusual in that! On the other hand, your imagination is in fine fettle. It’s all down to those strange bedfellows, Neptune and Mars.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The Moon is currently expressing a secretive influence on your Libran psyche. There’ll be a lot going on that you’d rather not talk about, and nobody should expect you to betray confidences. They’d better stand back and allow you to do what you think is proper.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The current fascinating relationship between Venus, Uranus and a clutch of other planets, is maintaining a lively mood, and we must therefore anticipate a number of options. Among these are dramatically changed travel plans, adventurous journeys and electrifying romances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

If you have an Achilles’ heel, it’s probably your repeated failure to account for the consequences of your actions. The Moon should remind you that all ambitious steps must be carefully planned. But such planning is almost impossible today, so enjoy your day-dreams but don’t expect anything to come of

them!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must beware of getting embroiled in power struggles. You see, other people think only the best of you and, if you respond in kind, you could be on the receiving end of some truly amazing generosity over the coming weeks. In many ways, you deserve a stroke of good luck.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

This should be a period of renewed hope and optimism. When planets move into lively regions of your chart, as they are now beginning to do, you should find that, although partners expect more of you, you will benefit from their abundant help and best wishes. If you’re having trouble making up your mind then that’s your prerogative.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Take extra care when gambling, taking risks, or indulging in speculative ventures of all kinds. Granted, there are profits to be made, but your judgment and timing will have to be impeccable. The moment you take your eye off the ball, then events will begin to take a number of strange twists.