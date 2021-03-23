Horoscope Today, March 23, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

While you may keep your feelings to yourself, you must consult others over all your personal plans and engagements, even those which have apparently already been settled. Plus, a cash crisis should soon blow over – much to your relief. And if good fortune should arrive, make the most of it.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you are now faced with a break or separation, you should believe that all is for the best. Any change will affect your work and daily routine first, and your romantic life second. And then there’s the little matter of a promise you made to someone else. Can you actually fulfil it? If not, you’d better say so now!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

This is time for inspiration – but also confusion. In all close, emotional relationships you must decide whether it is your pride that comes first, or your selfless desire to help a loved one achieve a cherished ambition. But can you do both? Well, perhaps!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may wish to abandon unwanted commitments, but you are beginning to wonder whether freedom is really what you want! You should give yourself as much time as you need to ponder those all-important questions. Don’t let someone else put unfair pressure on you.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Questions of survival are high on the agenda, which in simple terms means shopping trips and foraging for life’s little essentials. The most extravagant amongst you are about to take on a rash financial commitment. You’d better make sure that you can handle it!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Venus is challenging your chart, indicating a powerful swing between emotional highs and lows. Bearing in mind that freedom of choice is vital, emphasise the happy periods, and steer yourself away from self-doubt. And if you need reassurance, find it where you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

For the time being at least, partners or close companions should be less inclined to criticise, although that doesn’t mean that you won’t worry about what they think. Please try not to be hypersensitive! The problem is, you see, that you might pick up the wrong end of the stick.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are certainly in a position to get your own way, but you’ll need a strong team to back you up. You may gather around you the supporters, allies and confidants who think as you do. An imminent family party could be especially memorable, as long as you’ve made the appropriate plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Loved ones, close friends, offspring and intimate companions all appear to be carrying on in very odd ways. There is even a chance that after another few days have passed, life could begin to resemble nothing so much as a theatrical farce; so keep up your sense of humour.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This could be the best day of the week for handling complicated questions, especially if there’s a legal or ethical dimension. Do your best to maintain standards of behaviour without being pompous or dogmatic, for other people need to see that you have their interests at heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Life hasn’t always been easy. You know that! It’s certainly been a long grind, but personal or professional recognition should now boost your confidence. You will even come to feel that all those upsets of the past were not in vain. Perhaps they have encouraged you to strive for higher standards.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You hardly dare hope that your dreams will come true, and you know that if you allow your imagination free rein, you might make any disappointment that much worse. Play it cool – as cool, that is, as you ever can. But don’t let someone think you don’t care.