Horoscope Today, March 23, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

DAILY HOROSCOPE MONDAY 23rd MARCH 2020

THE DAY TODAY

Pisces is my sign of the day – and it’s one of my favourite signs. According to the great psychologist, Carl Jung, the entire history of the world for the last two-thousand years has been dominated by what he called the Age of Pisces. Mind you, I don’t think Pisceans would want to take responsibility for a great deal that’s passed for civilisation over that time!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 1)

Aries: In spite of appearances, the important developments this week may be the ones that normally pass unnoticed. You will have to be quick-witted and fast-moving to catch other people out, if that is what you are intending to do. But it still looks to me as if partners have the best ideas.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: There may soon have to be a substantial alteration in your personal life, one which could well have repercussions in your professional or related activities. Don’t think of yourself as a martyr or victim, though. It’s time to stand up and be counted!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: A general abundance of challenging aspects may let you off the hook as far as at least one interesting matter is concerned, yet the atmosphere will be tense and I would be surprised if you escaped without at least one minor confrontation. Still, you might even come out on top.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You may have become accustomed to soothing words, especially where long-term financial commitments are concerned. Happily, Mercury’s witty performance must have now made you realise that it is better to talk about all those personal differences than ignore them.

LEO July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: It is not part of your nature to suffer fools gladly or to watch partners making silly mistakes. However, an examination of the current situation should make it clear that others must be allowed to go their own way. You might even want to lend a hand!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: This is no time for self-doubt or second thoughts about new plans or projects at work. You must press ahead, arranging meetings and discussions until you receive the assurances you need. And, if you are concerned about the outcome, make sure that partners understand your predicament.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra:Look on the bright side. Financial obligations have caused a certain amount of heart-searching although, when all is said and done, it’s difficult to see that you could have acted other than you did. You will not make the same mistake twice. At least, not in exactly the same way!

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: It is well worth reminding you that the main difficulty now lies in your failure to let go of the past. It is by refusing to face up to the present that you allow opportunities to slip by – and so let yourself down. If you tackle all those old regrets and resentments, you will soon be much happier.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: You are reaching a turning point in your financial situation. What is really at issue, though, is a number of your priorities – and the completely irrational values you put on various people and objects. Have you misjudged somebody? If so, make amends now.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: There is nothing to be gained from suppressing your dreams and adopting a crude materialistic approach. You must have faith in your imagination plus the courage to follow your intuitions, even when this means putting yourself out on a limb.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You may think you are good with money, but you must now endeavour to be more selective in your choice of business companions. Sensitive friends and family members may encourage you to be too influenced by first, and perhaps misleading, impressions.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Does it seem that other people, including those whom you count among your friends, have been unnaturally cold, unfriendly or secretive? It is possible that part of the problem lies with your own failure to communicate? In that case, break down personal barriers as soon as you can.

