Horoscope Today, March 22, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s sparkling Moon denotes a fairly enjoyable time just as long as you have a thick enough skin. Friction will develop if there is too wide a gulf between what you want to do and what you have to do. Also, don’t take other people’s complaints too seriously – at least, not until they can show that they’ve got good grounds for feeling aggrieved.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

A day of domestic responsibility suits your general emotional needs. You may remember one very important fact when it comes to getting the best out of partners: other people will appreciate you very much more if you praise what is best in their behaviour, rather than criticising what is worst.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Travel plans could be looming, but that doesn’t mean that you will be on the move. It could be that others are coming to you, or that communication will be on the phone. One way or another, you should try to cultivate a global perspective, keeping at least half an eye on the big picture.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The simplest reading of your chart today is that it’s a fine moment for dealing with financial matters, especially picking up fantastic bargains. A deeper interpretation is that it’s time to get to grips with feelings of emotional insecurity – and work out where your doubts come from.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

The Moon plays a special role today, and in any circumstances that is an indication that you hold the key to all emotional relationships and developments. Use your power wisely, and never ignore your responsibilities. It’s the least that other people expect!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The whole of the week is coloured by romantic and social enthusiasm, so even though today’s stars are slightly on the shy side, do yourself a favour and organise friendly gatherings for later. Also, be sensitive to other people’s doubts, otherwise you will store up trouble for the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s precisely because social influences are quite strong that even at work co-operation and teamwork are absolutely essential. Don’t try and go it alone, however secret and intense your real feelings may be. Look for support wherever and whenever you can find it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may devote as much time as is necessary to your professional aspirations, or to community affairs, both of which must be designed to enhance your reputation amongst your peers. Plus, troublesome financial matters may be deferred without too many worries.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Unusual personal planetary patterns may be seen as good, because they make you confident and self-motivated, but difficult because you may resent partners’ and colleagues’ attempts to control your life. It’s all a matter of striking the right balance.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The developing romantic challenge between Venus and Jupiter is already stirring your emotions, beginning to produce new feelings of desire and longing. It’s also encouraging you to reflect on the past. Just how this works out in real life will be clear by the end of the week.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Serious Saturn and energetic Mars are still playing their part, bringing the need for discipline and hard work, but to a lesser extent than over the past few weeks. The coming tendency is towards extravagance and increased costs, some of which will be your own choice, some other people’s.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The overall presence of certain planets over your sign is rather more languid at the moment than at times in the recent past, which means that you may be able to take life one step at a time, dealing with this point now, that one then, depending on your changing moods.