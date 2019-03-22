Horoscope Today, March 22, 2019: Virgoans, do what you must and defy any criticism — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Mercury is a planet that has evaded consideration so far this week, yet it is now very gently beginning to work its peculiar magic. Allow your imagination to wander and be sure to pay attention to your dreams. Even at work, there could be a creative buzz.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If there’s one sort of person you can’t stand, it’s those who go around spouting their dogmatic opinions at you. I’m only saying this because there’s a high probability that someone is about to try and convert you to their cause. Just get on and do what you know is right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Sun has been, and is, shedding new light on your professional and worldly ambitions. Your idealistic aspirations are being stimulated, your deep-rooted feeling that you would like to play your part in making the world a much, much better place.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The Moon has been offering you its protection throughout the week. You know well enough that the only way to proceed is in line with what you instinctively feel to be ethically and morally proper. Today’s aspects favour Cancerian artists. athletes and lovers.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Something at work is making you very emotional. Those of you with partners who are deeply immersed in professional struggles may find that your home life is starting to be affected, perhaps adversely but hopefully for the better. There does seem to be the chance for a personal fresh start, but first you have to clear an unexpected hurdle.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Continue with a course of action that is straight, decent, honest and practical. This is one time when your classic Virgoan qualities are to be treasured. Do what you must and defy any criticism. And do begin to try to get your costs under control.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Have you ever noticed how the characters in television soap operas spend their entire lives first of all having pointless arguments and then sitting down to talk about them? As it happens, now is your time to sit down and talk through a recent confrontation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

There’s a high risk of travel delays this week. If you haven’t already experienced hold-ups or lost directions, you must be prepared to face them now. It is a simple matter to avoid such problems by taking elementary precautions. For a start, find out what people you live with really want.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A new cycle began in your domestic and family affairs last weekend. The reason I have delayed mentioning it until now is that often these things take some time to sink in. But gradually you will become aware that life has taken a turn for the better.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Give yourself a break today. It’s a time for pleasure and relaxation, for enjoying the company of younger people, children and loved ones. Don’t let the daily routine swamp your capacity to have fun, and go out of your way to meet new, different, people.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You may be deeply wound up in your own problems, yet family members and people you live with need your attention as well. Do your best to see that everyone is perfectly happy and contented, and bide your time until you’re ready to make your final choice.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Do not let other people take up so much of your time that you have no energy left for your personal affairs. It is imperative that you devote more effort to those areas of your life that satisfy you and you alone, regardless of what close partners think.