Horoscope Today, March 21, 2022: Virgo, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The Sun is now poised on the very edge of a new dynamic position, and is thus about to align itself with the region of the zodiac closely tied to your creative skills, romantic prospects and ability to enjoy yourself. First, though, you have to work out exactly what it is that you really want!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

One single planet is responsible for all personal and professional achievements at the moment – Mars, the ancient God of War. Without advising you to do anything reckless, this is an excellent time to take on the world and win. You’ve got to be subtle about it, though!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If I were you, I’d think long and hard before issuing any ultimatums! You see, Mars is not the most trustworthy of planets, and it’s encouraging you to do things you may regret! For one thing, you may be about to go behind somebody’s back. Take care.

CANCER (June 22 – July 28)

Social influences are decidedly lively as the week begins. You can expect some pretty dramatic encounters, especially if you mix with a new group of friends. Financial prospects look strong, although obvious signs of prosperity are two months away.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

When the Moon is so helpfully placed, it means that life is going your way. Yet, human nature being what it is, you may eventually find something to complain about. I doubt very much, though, whether you’ll be able to put your finger on whatever it is that’s bugging you.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Since Mercury, your ruling planet, is about to play a much greater role in your affairs, you can be sure that you are shortly to enter a nicely auspicious period. This should be enough to keep your spirits high throughout life’s little ups and downs.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

I know that some of you are having a hard time at work but, in truth, the prospects have seldom ever been brighter. If all goes according to plan, you can expect considerable public acclaim or professional success over the coming weeks. You’ll also be putting extra effort into keeping a relationship on the rails.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Sun is now approaching a crucial region of your solar chart, a region associated with prestige and worldly success. Professional achievement and social status are therefore high on the agenda – but so, as it happens, is romantic happiness. It’s all looking good!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Some of your closest emotional ties may be put to the test, but perhaps not until the end of the week. Right now, I should imagine that money is the biggest thing on your mind. Get your accounts in order before it’s too late! Money, as you know by now, doesn’t grow on trees!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This should be a fairly smooth phase for most Capricorns, although those of you getting over relationship upsets will still be wound up in an emotional tangle. The key concept throughout is personal liberation, so you’ll be resisting people who try to tie you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have often been underestimated – too often! Little do other people realise just how much you have up your sleeve and how many irons you have in the fire. From now, and over the next few months, you will have an increasing number of opportunities to display your skills.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Lunar alignments suggest a busy day but also reveal that your attitude to work will be shaped by your emotions. You may therefore respond over-enthusiastically at one stage, but be rather miffed at another. Still, you always seem to bounce back!