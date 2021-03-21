Horoscope Today, March 21, 2021: Sagittarius, Leo, Aries and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

If the course set by your stars is followed you should have a laid-back start to the week. After this, life grows livelier, day by day. If you are propelled into serious tasks early on, take things very slowly if you want to avoid a muddle. In love, play it cool.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Challenges lie ahead, and you are assisted by rising energy levels. You should come forward and seize the initiative at home, even though

you may have doubts about taking a risk which exposes your emotions. Later on, you’ll be more inclined to spend time by yourself or in your own private world.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

One very important development in your chart now finds you in a mood to change your mind. If you get an inkling that one arrangement is not for the best, make plans now. It is very important indeed to discuss your innermost feelings. Otherwise there is will be a misunderstanding.

Cancer (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a useful moment for all ambitious Crabs and, if you are pursuing either an important professional goal, or increased status in your community, go for it now. Maternal-type relationships seem to be the most significant, and it looks as if you could benefit from people who come forward to protect you. When folk come to your aid, make sure you help them out as well.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Mercury, which represents your thought processes, which has been making it much easier than normal for you to put your ideas across, is about to start behaving strangely. You may begin at once to question all those taboos you’ve taken for granted for so long. Your future can indeed be changed for the better.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sep 23)

Money matters rise up your agenda, and financial plans should take first place, especially if joint arrangements are at issue. You should allow for increased intensity in intimate relationships, but don’t fall into the trap of blaming others if you’re not satisfied. At work it’s time to take up an offer of training.

LIBRA (Sep 24 – Oct 23)

Family members and work colleagues both have good advice for you, and you must listen to other people very carefully, for they understand you better than you think. You may be subject to some criticism, especially from people you live with, but if this helps clear the air, it will all have been worthwhile.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 23)

Your stars are moving this way and that with great enthusiasm. It’s certainly a time to keep busy. Obviously, those of you at work will be stretched, but even if you were planning to put your feet up, the best leisure activities are those which lead to self-improvement.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 24 – Dec 23)

It’s a fine time for creative ventures, and all sporting activities should be successful – or, at least, satisfying! Within the family, children should take first place, probably because they have something to teach adults about living! At work, take it easy, as far as possible.

CAPRICORN (Dec 24 – Jan 20)

Home and family affairs will intervene, even for those of you who had different ideas. The best careers seem to be those related to domesticity, like estate agent, builder or cleaner! Affairs of the heart could be proving expensive, so keep an eye on your cash

and ask partners some searching questions.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21- Feb 19)

Collaboration and co-operation constitute your celestial theme for the week. It’s a very useful time to share your ideas with others, especially concerning home arrangements and how they do or don’t suit you. It may also be necessary soon to get in touch with a relation you haven’t seen for some time.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

It’s a changeable week, to be sure. You could well get off to an emotional start, with deep feelings stirring just below the surface. Yet events will soon show you that you have to deal with life’s necessities – and fast. Money will assume a greater priority, so check out your bank balance.