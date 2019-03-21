Horoscope Today, March 21, 2019: Capricorns should steer clear of romantic muddles — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There’s still a high risk that you’ll collide with somebody whose interests seem to be diametrically opposed to yours. You must decide whether you want to tough it out, or adopt a path of compromise and conciliation. My advice is definitely to opt for the latter.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You should make the most of the Moon’s intense, practical presence. This planet adds warmth to your emotions and makes it easier for you to appreciate the good things of family life and the benefits of living where you do. And that all adds up to a chance to take a major leap forward at home.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is beginning a brief cruise through a rather secretive sector of your chart, inclining you to keep your feelings to yourself. You may gain more pleasure from quiet and peaceful company than from raucous outings. You’ll also be coming up with new ways to keep fit.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

There is still tension in the air, but you are wise enough to be able to direct your energy into constructive, rather than destructive, activities. It is natural that your emotions should fluctuate at the moment, but you can be assured that you’ll end this period on a positive note.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Professional involvement tends to dominate your time. If your current activities connect your work to your home in some way, or with providing help and security for others, then the stars suggest that there should be help on the way. When it comes, accept it thankfully.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Moon now favours those of you with romantic goals ahead but, over the next forty-eight hours, you will all benefit from some straight talking and commonsense actions. The facts will win out sooner or later, even if there are people who are doing their level best to keep them hidden.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Believe it or not, there’s a point behind family members’ cantankerous moods. Deep within all the muddled opinions and provocative statements lies a kernel of truth about the way things may be improved in the future. And once you’ve figured that out, you’re half-way home.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The Moon, symbol of all things deep and impenetrable, is exerting a powerful, irresistible effect on your emotions. You’d do best to pay very careful attention to family members, indulging their whims if that is what is needed to keep the peace.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

According to today’s lunar alignments, routine work must take a high profile. On the deeper level, though, there is a need to serve your community. You must be aware by now that you won’t get what you want without putting in a great deal more effort. At least, that’s the current message.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There’s a long way to go before you achieve your major ambitions, yet recent events must have shown you just how far you can get if you stick to the Capricornian principles of persistent and practical achievement. Steer clear of romantic muddles over the next few days.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Current stars are ideal for all those selfless Aquarians who have become involved in charitable and philanthropic activities. You may be forced to put your own interests in second place. But, then, that’s probably a jolly good thing! At least, just for a short while!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Information which has been secret is to become public knowledge before long. A mystery, or some other confusing element in your current life, will be cleared up very soon. Have a go at helping other people talk their problems through and you’ll learn something important about your own feelings.