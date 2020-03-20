Horoscope Today, March 20, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 20, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Today’s rather special Moon figures high in your list of planetary priorities, raising the temperature at work and in any legal questions. It also stimulates your creative energies. The most important consideration is to know your rights and stand up for yourself.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Personal projects which once looked fraught with difficulty and beset by obstacles, now seem to be strangely free from problems. The only remaining complications could be financial, though with excellent chances of improvement. It all depends on your sense of timing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Everything now hinges around your ability to get on with other people. Indeed, it seems as if they have the whip hand, so your best chance may be to agree with their every word, and accept that it can be pleasant to allow others to take the initiative. Your turn will come very soon.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: By all accounts you will have little time left over after completing all those steadily increasing tasks and duties. You’ll be burning the candle at both ends, but you’ll be no use to anyone if you overdo it, least of all to yourself. Take it one step at a time.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Financial extravagance is the key today, and the ripples arising from current risks and commitments will be felt for at least two weeks, if not twelve months. Sporting types should be on course for triumphs and trophies, so aim to improve on your personal best.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: This is a remarkable moment for improvements in family relationships and welcome changes in all domestic conditions. Accept that an element of uncertainty is inevitable, but don’t let that put you off. After all, someone who has disagreed with you will soon see the error of their ways.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Your nomadic qualities are being stirred up. Short journeys are likely to be made on the basis of family needs, rather than pleasure, but there is bound to be stimulation for you in encountering new places and environments. The more you travel, the richer your experience will be.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: You appear to be locked into a set of financial attitudes and commitments that no longer suit your requirements or talents. Other people must now make it clear that they back you to the hilt, otherwise there is no reason why you should continue to do your best for them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Today’s lunar alignments influence all that is most special to you, arousing hope for the future. Don’t worry if your ideas are still unclear, but recognise that prestige and professional projects are about to take off. All they need is one last almighty push.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: There is so much going on behind the scenes that you might feel as if you are to be sucked in to something that is only half-understood. You may wish to distance yourself from people who are unnecessarily aggressive. If they are intent on confrontation, then that is their business – and nothing to do with you!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You need more credit – and partners may not deserve as much sympathy as you have given them. However, you could have little choice in the matter, and you will almost certainly be obliged to listen to their complaints. You never know -you may even come out with the advice they’ve been waiting for.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: You may have to choose between two simple options – partnership or career, love or work. So much hope seems to be tempered by seemingly impossible choices. Sit this one out if you wish, in spite of the pressure to act. You should never let other people push you into action before you’re ready.

