Horoscope Today, March 2, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You seem to have quite a good business sense, not to mention an uncanny ability to see the right way through the sort of financial maze which often confuses other people. You should understand that it’s all a question of distinguishing fact from fantasy.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

The key to the moment is pleasure. This doesn’t mean that life should be one endless party, but that you should make a point of enjoying everything you do, including the most routine chores. This is not an impossible dream – and it’s also one of the best ways to increase your quality of life.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some people around you seem far too lively at the moment, but they’re living in the past, not the present. It’s about time they woke up and realised that the correct question to ask is: ‘where do we go from here?’ If a dialogue is necessary then it may be up to you to get it going.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must understand that once you have got your own way a certain number of times, it is up to you to encourage others to take first place. The difficulty is judging when it is the best moment to make the switch and, for this, an impeccable sense of timing is now required.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Not everything is as it appears. In fact, surprising as it may seem, to some people, your sense of self-esteem can suffer as much as anybody’s. Now is a good moment to look at ways in which family members have eroded your confidence, even unintentionally, and do something about it.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There are right decisions and there are wrong decisions. Sometimes there is a grey area in the middle, but at the moment the choices seem to be polarised, and you may have to come off the fence and commit yourself. Some people would say that it’s about time!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

It’s all very well imagining that you can compromise for ever, but if you don’t act to secure your happiness, nobody else will. Romantically, it’s up to you to take the initiative as soon as possible. There may be hidden costs, but that’s always a risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

If you’re planning activities for the future, go for anything which is guaranteed to be sociable. Bear in mind that as the months pass your desires will change, and what makes sense now will be very different indeed, so build in a little flexibility.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It looks as if you are about to reach a point of no return professionally, or in any major ambition, even a leisure activity, which is designed to secure praise and recognition. It all now depends on what you know, and you can no longer rely on personal contacts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The very fact that your planetary aspects are so few and far between is enough to convince anyone that what is important now is that you begin to shape your own future. Start to make long-term plans, allowing daily details to sort themselves out.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are strong suggestions that your social life is set for some improvements. This time around, a friend or acquaintance is also due to boost your financial prospects, but you must be prepared to take the lead. There’s nothing to be gained from sitting at home waiting for the phone to ring.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

The emphasis in emotional relationships is now moving on. You are bound to feel more intense but, at a superficial level, money could also be a pressing issue. It’s vitally important to determine who is responsible for what, in all joint financial connections.