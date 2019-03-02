Horoscope Today, March 2, 2019: Gemini, Cancer, Aries, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

It does look as if you’ll be pressured to put in some overtime, perhaps because you have a lot of catching up to do. One other point though – try to choose those leisure activities which offer the greatest satisfaction, prestige, and status. If you really want to excel, try something out of the ordinary.

Advertising

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The individuals who will be best off over the current period could be those on holiday, putting their feet up or generally resting – preferably somewhere a long way away. At the very least, you should go for all the options which offer adventure and excitement. It could also be a very timely moment to consider moral issues.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

There is a central focus in your chart today – money. On a superficial level this indicates rather interesting shopping trips, but when we look deeper, we see that the real question is how you order your various long-term priorities and how you use your resources to help others.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The only real way to enjoy yourself is to drop all prejudices, preconceptions, and taboos. The moment you judge others according to preset standards or complain if they don’t come up to your expectations, you will fail to appreciate what is genuinely on offer.

Advertising

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

The way in which others have conducted their affairs does seem to have been rather selfish. However, if you look closely, you will see that in many cases their actions are dominated by insecurity, and therefore require all the support and sympathy you can give them.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Various important planets are aligned with regions of your chart representing self-indulgence and hard work. This is a heady combination for those of you who genuinely wish to achieve something of lasting value, combining creative flair with real experience.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

You may now be contemplating a domestic upheaval, one which is bound to see people coming and going. This really is a rather auspicious period just as long as you fulfill every single one of your promises. All you need to do is see that you retain at least some hold on the levers of change.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

This is a fantastic moment for short trips, preferably to places you have never been to before. There is so much to be said for making the most of your innate and often ignored, nomadic tendencies. If you can tackle domestic matters as early as possible, you’ll avoid a crisis if pressures build up later on.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

You may be thinking long and hard about your next step. It might just be that certain questions are now out of perspective, and that you need to go back tofirst principles and start all over again. A major factor is still your changingnotion of what you can and can’t afford.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Your options are many and varied – and herein lies the secret of your currentindecision. It’s almost as if you are being faced with an embarrassment ofriches, where you may choose everything – or nothing. Perhaps a friend can helpuntil your priorities are straightened out.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Your solar chart is in a rather curious state, and a veil seems to be drawn overmuch that it is difficult to face. Two forms of behaviour are positivelyindicated today. One sees you pursuing a charitable cause, the other finds youspending a little time in quiet meditation

Advertising

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

This could be one of the most fascinating social periods, but of courseeverything depends on your willingness to get out and make the vitalconnections. Once you show the necessary interest, everything else willfollow:don’t let momentary doubts hold you back.