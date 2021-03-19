Horoscope Today, March 19, 2021: Scorpio, Virgo, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Your aim must be to get back to first principles in preparation for a period which will be one of the most important in your life. Such long-term planning may not be in character, but is no less desirable for that. In fact, I think it’s a practice you’ve taken on as your own.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Allow nobody to convince you that other people are out to do you down, or that you do not have what it takes to win through. Circumstances are uncertain, but the truth of the matter is that you are still on the right track. Not only that, but a family surprise is brewing.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Take any hold-ups or frustrations in your stride and continue on the path you have already set yourself. Events are still moving fast, perhaps faster than you expected only a short while ago, and you can afford a brief delay. You also need to take new feelings on board and work out what they mean.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If you can hang on to the feeling of well-being that has worked so well for you in the past, you will be doing yourself a big favour. As usual your timing will be spot on. It is other people who are out of step. But then, what’s new? You’re often ahead of the game.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Emotional or family matters seem to be past their critical stage unless, that is, partners are still out of sorts. However, it will be a fairly straightforward matter to take steps to safeguard your long-term happiness. For a start you can make the most of your irresistible charm.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Contradictory planetary influences have been at work for some time now, although current pressures are by no means as tough as those you have faced in the past. You are better placed than most to deal with intractable family issues. In point of fact, a friend might have the best idea of what’s going on.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You are about to discover perfect opportunities for advancement on the work front, although the offers which come your way may at first sight seem to provide little in the way of professional potential. The key to your success lies in the wider context of what is taking place around you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Misguided people often react with disapproval to your unusual, not to say strange, sense of humour. There are times when you might be advised to hold your tongue rather than risk causing offence. You may have to speak your mind today – but try not to offend.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

A whole plethora of favourable planetary aspects has made this a week relatively free from unpleasantness and hassles – just as long as you have stuck to the straight and narrow. Only you know what you must do now to get your material affairs in order.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You must now work harder than ever to battle against feelings of personal inadequacy or insecurity. Show what a great person you are by rising above the murky depths which seem to fascinate other people. And do whatever you can to give fresh impetus to a flagging relationship.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

There are certain ties and involvements which must now be causing you some concern. As a general rule, handle partners with kid gloves unless, that is, you are prepared to deal with minor emotional crises. You see, it’s awfully easy to stir up hidden emotions at this stage in the lunar cycle.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

This is an excellent time for money matters, now that the planets are building bridges between the angle of your chart governing financial transactions and that ruling your home. But before you make your final move, you need to consolidate all previous gains. Be wise and build on your experience.