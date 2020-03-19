Horoscope Today, March 19, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 19, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Your stars are now approaching a more creative formation than has been experienced for about four months, possibly twelve. You’ll be ready to make the most of gifts and talents that you’ve completely forgotten about. It is also likely that other people will now be prepared to come to your rescue.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Your current planetary activity will probably put you on the spot at work, or even create a little bother over plans which you thought had been signed and sealed. You may have no choice but to complete what has been started – and fulfil all the promises you’ve made.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mercury, the planet responsible for your thoughts and plans, appears to be hiding its more logical qualities behind a curious refusal to behave. That could be one reason why partners may now be reluctant to reach agreement or meet your standards and requirements.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: For about the next forty-eight hours your financial prospects will be reaching a monthly peak. This doesn’t mean that everything will be easy, but that this is nevertheless an auspicious moment to settle matters such as domestic purchases or property deals.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: This promises to be a memorable phase for all intensely personal matters. You will probably do yourself a power of good by realising that abandoning certain commitments doesn’t mean that you’re reckless or irresponsible. Instead, it indicates that you’ve got a better idea of your own needs.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: Recent surprise developments in home and family arrangements have exposed only the tip of a very deep iceberg. During the last few weeks you have probably imagined that all was going to continue as before, but your hope now must be that it will be better.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: The only way to make sense of life at the moment is to realise what astrologers have always known – that what people say is not necessarily the same as what they do. In fact, the two are often completely different. That could account for a someone’s extravagant claims or offers.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: A fantastic relationship between Venus and Jupiter could put the final seal on a new friendship or romantic connection. What is needed now is a determination to succeed, to actually make things work. You may need to call on one of your practical friends for help in the meantime.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: Once in a while challenging aspects act in your favour. In other words, difficult events are sent to help you. You may allow yourself to show your feelings, even if it means shedding a tear or two, especially if it’s for happiness. Partners should respect your openness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: You are obliged to honour all past commitments or obligations at the moment, even if you only have a dim recollection of why they were made in the first place! Some sort of personal sacrifice may be necessary, but what you give up now will be repaid many times over in the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You’ve got some very mature decisions to make very soon. Hopefully you will stand aside over the next couple of weeks and allow associates to play more of a dominant role. If you attempt to stand in their way for no good reason, you may come off worst.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: A very peculiar planetary set-up is upping the stakes in every professional and worldly ambition. This is no time to take refuge behind your traditional passivity. You must know exactly what you are doing, and what you are about, especially if you’re expecting other people to believe in you.

