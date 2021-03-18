Horoscope Today, March 18, 2021: Libra, Leo, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Disagreements will centre on issues which are bound up with your status and prestige. Professional ambitions may be involved, but advance at work is not necessarily the main thing on your mind. Some difference of opinion is actually desirable if it helps to highlight contrasting options.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you deign to discuss your plans today not everyone will be appreciative of your ideas. It’s actually more likely that you will keep your intentions secret, realising that you are currently ahead of the times. Or, at least, that’s the way you feel!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Social plans and commitments seem to be definitely connected to spiralling costs. Is there any way in which you can rearrange your finances so as to cut down on unnecessary spending, even if other people complain? I say that partly because, otherwise, family expenses may increase.

CANCER (June 23 – July 23)

The planets are in a demanding mood, though it’s unlikely that you’ll be sucked back into the conflicts of the past. This period is far more positive, and you may profit from pressures imposed on you by family and relatives. That said, the next few days find you in a very strong position.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You hold most of the trump cards, although bear in mind that help is vital if you are to reach your goals. In particular, you may need advice on the legal or ethical implications of your plans. You also have the edge in a close emotional relationship, which means that it’s up to you to look after a partner’s feelings.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

All may not be sweetness and light, at least not as far as personal relationships are concerned, but there is a strong case to be made for meeting disagreements head-on. Harmony and co-operation will be restored just as soon as outstanding differences have been aired.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Enjoy all the praise and attention you receive from partners, and don’t resent criticism when it is well-intentioned. Also, feel free to seek out only those people and places that please you. Actually, this is quite an ambitious day, one when you will be able to accept – and relish – a new responsibility.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Make the most of favourable planetary aspects to press ahead with routine chores both at home and at work. On no account should you involve yourself in arguments or debates which do not concern you. In matters of the heart, your hopes are high – so keep your feet firmly on planet earth.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although nobody can deny that you have behaved impeccably, this is not the point. Ordinary standards of behaviour do not apply at a time when you are attempting to liberate yourself from past restrictions. But what I would say is this – you’re happiest surrounded by familiar faces.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Soon you will have to accept a proposition relating to your career, or place more emphasis on ambitions which are purely personal and private. You may be tempted to decline an offer once and for all. If you’re filling in your social diary for the next few days, then keep some time spare for surprises.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have so many irons in the fire, it is no wonder that you are running out of time. Only you can know how the choice you must soon make between different options will affect your future happiness. But, actually, you don’t yet know exactly what the choice will be! So much is still to be revealed.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Be thankful that planets aligned in a difficult relationship with each other are currently smiling on your sign. The likely result is that a spot of friction will be just the thing to spur you into action. At work, make helpful personal relationships your top priority.