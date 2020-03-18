Horoscope Today, March 18, 2020: Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 18, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 18, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

It’s always good to consider your options. Events towards the end of last week, or at the weekend, may have made you think twice about a particular relationship. Today, the main issue may be financial, perhaps concerning custody of joint possessions or resources.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You could easily overstep the mark this week, perhaps encouraged now by the Moon’s emotional alignments. You may, for example, be easily provoked, but you’d do well to listen to what partners are trying to say. You might realise that they were really on your side all the time.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

If you are still licking your wounds you are likely to completely miss fresh warning signals alerting you to new irritations. You may be out-classed and out-gunned, so a tactical withdrawal could be in your best interests. Until you are ready for a second chance, that is.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You may be preoccupied with personal affairs. It would be very much wiser to face up to challenges at work, but it may not be possible to make a clean sweep. There does still seem to be a great deal more to take place before you can see the final outcome.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s time to make up your mind. Decisions that are finalised or agreed now, should encourage you to stop prevaricating over a domestic upheaval, perhaps to do with children, or a creative matter, but only if you recognise the value of authority and tradition.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The Sun is related to that decisive planet Uranus, providing an interesting sub-plot for today’s planetary sermon, encouraging you to change direction at home. A domestic gamble, for example, should pay off. First, though, ask people you live with what they really want.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The spread of positive planets in your horoscope, suggests that the only important considerations at the moment are purely personal. Even at work you will have to be true to yourself – nobody will respect you if you pretend you can accomplish tasks which are not in your normal line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may be in the right, and more than entitled to challenge others’ statements and opinions. However, time has moved on, and even though you might be quite correct, some people may be chronically incapable of realising the truth of what you say. That, though, is their problem!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

What comes to light in a roundabout manner should at last enable you to issue the odd ultimatum – or three! If people don’t submit right away, you may give them another few days at least. And if they still don’t agree then you might have to change your plans!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You probably feel like taking a sabbatical from several important tasks, challenges or responsibilities. You may have to concede that there is no chance of getting to the root of a current predicament. Perhaps some mysteries are not meant to be solved!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Other people can be so maddening at times. If you are to ensure that team and group activities turn out in your favour, you will have to admit to rather more than you ever thought possible. Still, sometimes the more you give, the greater your rewards in the end.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

You will do well to concentrate either on knowing your rights, or on pursuing an ethical course of action. A continuing emphasis on foreign places and distant parts stimulates your nomadic tendencies. You could even be dreaming of a journey to the far side of the earth.

