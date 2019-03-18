Horoscope Today, March 18, 2019: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Scorpio, Libra — check astrology prediction.

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The crunch is due at work very soon, probably within days if the stars are to have their way. Those Ariens who are ladies, or gentlemen, of leisure, will find that their glittering achievements are brought out for public scrutiny before the week is over.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Please do yourself a favour and avoid all legal complications this week, even if we’re only talking about traffic fines or overdue library books. On the other hand, take a stand on an issue of principle and you’ll attract unparalleled respect and admiration.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

I am afraid that I keep coming back to your financial affairs. The reason is strictly astrological: according to your solar chart you are passing through a long-term cycle in which issues of financial security and independence are of very deep importance.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You are divided into two groups this week. June Cancers are entering a state of personal independence and liberation: those with July birthdays should concentrate on security, tradition and existing ways of doing things. It’s all a matter of maintaining harmony and balance, you see.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

First of all, a word about the next seven days; many of you will reach a critical point in your work or other routine chores. The sensible way to act at such times is with prudence and caution, turning each and every opportunity to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may find yourself in a classic Virgoan dilemma this week, by which I mean that your natural passion and enthusiasm may conflict with your equally strong inhibitions and fear of taking a risk. Your expenses still seem to be rising as well, although you’ll hit a prosperous streak next week.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

This is not a week for compromise. But, then, neither is it a time to hold on to attitudes and positions that have been left behind by events, and probably never did you that much good, anyway. You’ve got to be firm – with yourself as well as with partners.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

The week’s stars will undoubtedly favour your interests, even if you’ll meet one or two challenges along the way. Fortunately, the Sun is offering you overall protection, leaving you free to make a nuisance of yourself as you think fit. Be the first with an apology if anything goes wrong, though.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Please don’t groan if I once again talk about your financial affairs. You are nearing the end of one particular short-term phase, and your chances of prosperity over the next three months will depend on how you handle an emotional mini-crisis this week.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The week’s challenging and energetic alignments may be used constructively if you wish, and any conflict may be turned to your advantage. In the long run, January Goats are more likely to be affected than those of you with December birthdays.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

The Aquarian Water Carrier is the bearer of fresh possibilities and new potential to the whole of mankind. Even on your small scale, you are quite capable of showing other people a better way to live. Teach them by example, but try to learn from their experiences.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Your social commitments are expanding. Many of you have now become involved in a formal group activity. This week, the real nature of your responsibilities will become clear and you will have to decide whether to carry on or drop out. You’ll try to find a compromise, but I don’t think it will last.