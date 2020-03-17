Horoscope Today, March 17, 2020: Virgo, Pisces, Leo, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 17, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 17, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There are times when a major career change seems to be unavoidable. Yet, although an upheaval is indicated in your chart, the stars’ impact may now have diminished, and you’ll be susceptible to pleas for improvement. Welcome developments will follow.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

This is a decisive period of the year for matters related to matrimonial contacts and all intimate relationships. In some senses emotional encounters and experiences will be a prologue to what will be taking place over the next three, marvellous months.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The future is not here yet, but it’s coming fast. The great thing to remember is that approaching emotional lunar alignments are already having an initial impact on your consciousness. Happily, it is due to signify a whole new fresh start in family and domestic affairs.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You would be well advised to play safe and not try to even the score on the home front – even if a loved one has got the better of you. You have almost played your last card, and must now move with great circumspection. The emphasis must be on getting on with partners at all costs.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You need to do your sums and not allow yourself to be sidetracked by what other people, perhaps lovers, or children, may want. At the heart of the matter is your need to press ahead with projects which may make very much more sense to you than to others.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You’re walking a very thin tightrope and even a minor disagreement with loved ones could turn into a major source of conflict. It might be in your best interests to throw all arrangements and agreements into the melting pot, enabling new decisions to be made.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Current planetary positions indicate that you have all the ingenuity and intelligence to deal effectively with the tasks that lie ahead. But you may have to recognise that you will have to do without the personal support that has sustained you so far.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Your imagination is colourful indeed, but you have been rather over-influenced by your fantasies, and if you have taken them too far you may soon have some explaining to do! You must proceed with maximum caution, especially in joint financial matters.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is important to establish who is responsible for what, so you can feel more confident about the chances for success. This may not be a time for genuine partnership, but it is a fine moment for doing your own thing. Strike out by yourself and show other people the way.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

The past couple of years have undoubtedly been ones of upheaval, combined with periods of confusion. Your current stars indicate that now is the time to enquire within, coming up with unusual answers to familiar problems. If you’re out on the town, be sure to let your hair down!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Your current experiences relate to developments which took place a few months ago, when Saturn, planet of long-range hopes, last occupied a similar position. When dealing with long-term responsibilities you should realise that only genuine teamwork will allow you a way out.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It is beginning to look very much as if you are in the middle of a major career push. You must press ahead as hard as you can, making no allowance for other people’s weakness or failure to fulfil their promises. This also happens to be a highly romantic period, so if you’re ready for love, you could be pleasantly surprised.

