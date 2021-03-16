Horoscope Today, March 16: Pisces, Leo, Gemini, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

There is nothing wrong with being an egotist, although if you do put your own interests first, you can’t complain if some people are offended. On the other hand, there are those who find your self-centred ways highly attractive. And now there’s a third group, who are determined to cut you down to size, so why not meet them half-way?

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Secret assignations are high on the agenda, and this by no means suggests that you are out to deceive anybody. It may be perfectly reasonable, not to say necessary, to keep certain plans under wraps for now. But, then, you’re used to waiting until the time is right.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You are moving through a profoundly sociable phase. You must put yourself about as much as possible and may turn down invitations, even unlikely ones, at your peril. It is not possible to say which of your current contacts will be useful in the future. Wait and see!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Please do not be troubled by secret fears. You’re such a worrier but such imagined worries are the symptoms of half-understood stirrings in your mind. The purpose seems to be to urge you to get on and get to grips with lingering questions, and all will be revealed before long, perhaps within a month.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

If professional plans are underway please do not worry if movement appears to be slow. Analysis of your solar chart reveals that time is on your side and that there are further developments to come. In particular, a partner is due for a change of heart.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You do not like messy situations so, if the unexpected happens, please try to bring about a solution as speedily as you can. On the other hand, do not expect all your hopes to be immediately fulfilled. After all, it is difficult to achieve your goals when you’re still not sure what you want!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Travel plans will offer a useful distraction from more weighty issues, such as legal questions, or problems you or a relative might be facing concerning higher education. The indications are broadly positive and, the higher you set your sights, the more you are likely to achieve.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Whatever is happening on a daily basis, please keep a close watch on long-term financial complications. While the present time may offer immense profits, you must leave nothing to chance – or, at any rate, as little as possible. The trouble is that you can’t be exactly sure what is happening. All will be revealed in its own good time.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is just not possible to say for certain whether the outcome of present financial deals will be to your advantage, which is why advice that you are free to go ahead must be tempered with a thoroughly sensible dose of caution. And, socially, you’ll be fascinated by people from very different backgrounds from yours.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

From now onwards you should keep family matters firmly in the loop. It just will not do to take decisions by yourself and expect others to meekly fall into line. On the other hand, once you have explained your ideas properly, they are sure to be welcomed.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

As this is a restless phase, please feel free to make a break in your routine, and don’t allow colleagues or associates to hem you in. Professional tensions appear to have died down for now, although, if I could give you any advice, it would be to stand up for your rights – but recognise your responsibilities.



PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

It’s time to consider your financial situation once again. On present form, it looks extremely likely that you’ll strike a deal which will prove to be highly profitable. It’s an excellent time to seek out bargains. What’s more, a similar planetary picture continues through next week.