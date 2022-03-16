Horoscope Today, March 16, 2022: Cancer, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

You may make the most of friendly business trends and cash-in on current goodwill. You must believe that new opportunities are on the way and should act now to broaden your social contacts and encourage new connections. However, it may not be easy to get agreement from a partner.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

As long as Venus is well-placed, you may expect plenty of action and enjoyable group activities. However, your social life will tend to focus on work. Perhaps there’ll be a new colleague appearing on the scene. At the very least, a rival should soon turn out to be a friend.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Some happy surprises could affect money matters or home affairs. This looks like a fine time to stabilise and formalise domestic arrangements which, until now, may have been left up in the air, and there is much to be said for leaving awkward issues alone until you’re on safer ground.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

The whole mood of the day encourages formal settings, traditional behaviour and conservative values, so do try to fit in. It may even be fun to enter into the fantasy of living in a past age. There could soon be a sharp change in your financial circumstances, so keep an eye open for new opportunities.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your home and working life are well-starred, but you must be aware of an approaching financial crisis. Get your affairs in order and act now if there are any outstanding bills to pay or loans to call in. If you have become overloaded by emotional burdens this could be the moment to cut loose.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

The tension is now building up, as it does once or twice a month when the planets form certain intense patterns. You are now reaching a moment of decision and will at last be forced to get off the fence. Actually, you will welcome a return to the fray.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You may feel reasonably justified in expecting a response to a recent suggestion or, at the very least, an answer to an important question. However, planetary activity over the coming days may muddy the waters even further, before clarity is restored next week.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

For once you are trying to be rational while others are losing their heads. Any changes that you are anxious to put into effect may involve more people than you at first thought. This is why you must grit your teeth and discuss even your personal plans with friends and acquaintances.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

It is at the most trivial level that your grand plans are capable of coming unstuck. So, issues of principle are all very well, but you would be advised to focus on routine and mundane details. You seem to be dominated by past feelings and actions and you’ll need to make an almighty effort to bring yourself into the present.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Restless conditions could make it difficult to settle down, so it may be better to get around and explore fresh possibilities. Is there a legal complication to resolve? If so, get on to it without delay. The best ideas could be offered by family members, so if it’s advice you’re after, look close to home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Long-standing money problems may be coming home to roost. Yet, rather than feel sorry for yourself, or dwell on what might have been, adopt an attitude of business as usual and compensate for any losses. Imminent changes at work may find you blaming others, but don’t hit the wrong target.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Whether your concerns are professional or strictly private, do not expect life to run smoothly today. Even if you do your best, someone else is bound to come along and stir it up. Well-meaning people will still admire all your magnificent efforts to restore peace and harmony.