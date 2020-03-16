Horoscope Today, March 16, 2020: Aries, Gemini, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 16, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 16, 2020: Aries, Virgo, Leo, Taurus, Gemini, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: It’s easiest to take the line of least resistance and find a reasonable compromise! Probably the only decent way to proceed is to voluntarily insist that other people have their say. That way they’ll give you the credit! Impeccable manners will help you achieve your aims, and traditional values will help cement a relationship.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: For once the planets are supremely considerate, aligned with your houses of work, partnerships and money in different ways. You could have a conventional day if you wish, but you can also gently experiment with new options. And then you can enjoy family and friendly activities.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Your basic lunar picture reverses the day’s normal arrangements, favouring leisure early on, followed by powerful working influences this evening! This is obviously perfect if you’re either a shift worker, or if you only click into gear when evening family obligations take over.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: You may not know what to do at work, but that won’t prevent you from doing it! You must accept that past decisions may have to be revived, and there is nothing to be ashamed of in admitting that you may have been wrong. In fact, a partner might follow suit and concede that they weren’t always right either!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: It’s an intriguing day for communication and discussion. This naturally favours those of you with important arguments to make, or interviews to attend. The mood of the week, as will become clear over the next few days, is creative rather than routine.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: The prevailing mood should be generally optimistic, but you have to make sure that your expectations match up with reality. Do try to tackle financial issues, amongst which are your own extravagant tendencies. There is nothing wrong with spending more than necessary, just as long as you have the readies in your pocket!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Although the general situation is looking very positive, you must realise that in a number of minor issues the sands of time are running out. In particular, a run of social or emotional good luck is now almost coming full circle. That’s why you need to pay attention to partners who are disgruntled.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: The fact that constructive alignments are powerful today, directly supports elements of your emotional character. Your deep secrecy and concern with justice, should guide your feelings. Your behaviour should be designed to boost the common good rather than merely your own self-interest.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: This is your week. Don’t imagine that what happens on any one day will take place in isolation from the rest of your life. Instead, take a look at the way doors are opening to the future. The more detailed your plans, then the better the outcome will be.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricorn: Happily, the general situation looks very reassuring. At work, a reasonably ambitious day may raise questions of law, morality and rights. An overseas contact may also come to be of increasing significance, and you might have a chance to mend fences with someone you haven’t seen for a long time.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: The overwhelming general influence today is nice and pleasant. You should therefore be cushioned against lingering stress in a number of areas, including social engagements. You may be reminded of certain long-term responsibilities late this evening.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Business partnerships on every level are favoured if your connection is with a young person, preferably a woman capable of exerting a sort of comforting and protective influence. It’s also quite simply a good day for domestic bargains, mainly because you’ve a shrewd head on your shoulders.

