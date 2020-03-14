Horoscope Today, March 14, 2020: Virgo, Pisces, Leo, Taurus, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 14, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction Horoscope Today, March 14, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Something someone says or does should boost your ego, not that it needs boosting, of course! However, it will be nice to receive a little praise for a change, after all the criticism you normally get. Aside from that, it’s a busy day, and one for solidly worthwhile activities.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Taurus: Close partners may have been in a difficult mood, but it does take two to start an argument, doesn’t it? A certain person seems to be terribly volatile and you may do best to put your own qualms and complaints to one side and lend a sympathetic ear.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: You have been contemplating drastic answers to relatively minor questions, buoyed up by Mars’ energising influence. Yet according to all the current indications you’ll still have problems putting your plans into practice. Just a little more thought – and effort – could do it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: It so happens that your relations with friends are ruled by Taurus, and this explains why loyalty comes at the top of your list of priorities. If you can extol the virtues of punctuality and fidelity to others, please do so. You never know – you might learn something in the process.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Leo: Watch out for emotional, possibly hysterical, people at work. Somebody seems to think that they have the right to tell everybody else what to do. For this reason, your home may act as a sort of bolt-hole. You may even need to lick your emotional wounds.

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

Virgo: You are no doubt up against big communication difficulties, but why others should misunderstand you is another matter. Are they determined to pick up the wrong end of the stick? Or are you failing to make yourself clear? Perhaps it’s a mixture of the two!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Libra: Averaged out over the years, it seems that this is normally a fairly profitable time of year. However, with every opportunity comes a risk and your timing must be spot on. Even if your resources are limited, you may duck and dive and make a little extra cash.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Scorpio: You have heard enough empty promises to be especially impressed by smooth-talking partners. So, if you hear people spouting nonsense today, that’s all the more reason for you to lay down the law. The trouble is, they might not realise they’re not making sense!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Sagittarius: There are a great many useful ways to apply your gifts. Even if someone close to you is still bad-tempered or irritable, you can dodge the issues by getting on with a favourite activity or hobby. The basic principle is that a little of what you fancy does you good.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

Capricorn: Passions are running high, and for some of you the storm clouds are gathering. However, with a conscious act of will, you may be able to direct such powerful energies towards cultural and pleasurable pursuits, not to mention dramatic and theatrical outbursts.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

Aquarius: You may feel obliged to go on the defensive, but if you take a placatory approach then the pressure should start to ease. One problem may be that you fail to give other people due recognition for their achievements, and that they end up feeling resentful. Praise partners when they deserve it!

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: You often tend to worry about tackling new situations, but the stars are so favourably disposed that most of your concerns should be completely reassured. Lunar alignments are ideal for that favourite pastime – country jaunts; there’s nothing that inspires your soul as much as the beauties of nature.

