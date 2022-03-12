Horoscope Today, March 12, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

To get the very best out of everything that the day offers, you must find a way of being tremendously creative, spontaneous and artistic on the one hand, utterly responsible and down-to-earth on the other. I know you can manage it! After all, you’re the best!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

You may have to bite your tongue and hold certain thoughts back. Actually, if you make the slightest effort to be more charming than usual, partners will be completely taken in. With the right approach, you’ll be able to persuade people the earth is flat!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The most impressive planetary formation still urges you to take note of the truth, and that’s not always easy; I think that you can do with some additional emotional support. However, you may share in a generally lively and potentially colourful day. Make the most of it.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must find the will-power to resist a dangerous temptation. I don’t think you’ll have too much difficulty, for Saturn, that most puritanical of planets, is constantly hovering in the background. Your public status and reputation concern you more than you sometimes admit!

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Finally, and at long last, many events, developments and feelings which have been shrouded in mystery or locked in the realms of the unconscious will rise to the surface. Hopefully, all your questions should be answered before long: some of the answers may be staring you in the face!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

There is now a strong chance that you could begin to reap the rewards of past efforts, including financial ambitions. It looks very much as if you’ll do best to keep certain information to yourself, if only because friends and partners seem incapable of understanding even the clearest statements.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

The next few days may be emotionally challenging as memories from the distant past are revived. Focus on those that are pleasing and pay no attention to those that evoke a sense of injustice, encouraging resentment and jealousy. Continue to strike a balance where and when you can.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Strange as it may seem to anyone who knows you well, there are people who seem to think that you sail through life without a care in the world. The fact remains, though, that at present your chart indicates few problems, certainly none which is insurmountable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Although powerful professional stars suggest that many of you will be putting in a spot of overtime, the real issues may revolve around legal questions or an issue of principle. As a matter of interest, travel is favoured today, so do make an early start.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It could be said that you are expecting substantial rewards for all you have gone through. Indeed, if there is any justice, you will receive praise and gifts galore, but the stars are moving slowly, so be patient. Your greatest asset is your charm – so make the most of it.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Everyone, no matter what their birth sign, is implicated by current down-to-earth planets. But only you know what must be done – at least as far as your most treasured ambitions are concerned. A new offer will hold out the promise of a sustained increase in earnings and investments, but keep a pinch of salt nearby.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Why not go the whole hog and let others see that you are perfectly able to cope with anything they can throw at you. After all, you have seen it all before. In addition, you are probably instinctively right about the likely outcome. That, at least, should offer some reassurance.