Horoscope Today, March 11 , 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

One important indication today may not be felt for weeks to come. A very unusual development is about to take place in your work, or in a partner’s work. A threatened upheaval may be averted at the last moment, thanks in part to some slippery foot-work.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Your current situation is tough but favourable. It therefore looks very much as if it will be you who is able to face up to certain challenges, even to raise the stakes in a personal matter. You operate best as part of a team, so you may have to keep other people sweet – and on your side.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Having established a definite rapport with a new friend or colleague, you must decide where to pursue things now. What is absolutely certain is that it is up to you to take the initiative, so no cowering in corners, please. You’ll benefit from a generous and open-hearted approach.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

If I could draw your attention to the long-term pattern for a change, I’d like to point out that although you seem to be going nowhere fast at the moment, conditions will improve before long. In other words, you can sit it out and wait until circumstances alter.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Your spirits are generally high, and will remain so as long as Jupiter is gracing you with its generous and sensitive gifts. Yet, unless you institute a routine which is both regular and designed to suit your very particular needs, you will experience bouts of exhaustion.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Don’t expect discussions to go like clockwork and take any frustrations in your stride. Ironically it could be you, even though you’re normally so clear and efficient, who is now responsible for all those many minor misunderstandings. Tread carefully!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Close partners really will appreciate your quieter side at the moment, so you could be in luck. The Moon, though, is maintaining at least some sense that you should be more sociable and get out and about more often. You never know – someone new could make you feel a whole lot better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You are right to maintain high standards, if only because you have a better idea than most people of what needs to be done. But don’t stick rigidly to inflexible ideals if they’re not appropriate. You’ve got to seek out the best, and that might mean changing some of your cherished ideas.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Rather than resist pressures to perform or do something you don’t want to, you have a chance to experiment. If you wish, then you may take a deep breath, jump in at the deep end and encounter a whole new world. But will you like what you find? Time will tell!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

There is a very slight risk of opening up old wounds, largely stimulated by other people who may suddenly remember past grudges or resentments. It is, however, good that such memories be dealt with now. The sooner you get to grips with such questions, the better off you’ll be.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

If you want to stay on the right side of partners, do make it clear that you’re neither trying to stir them up nor hold them back. Indeed, a general hands-off approach might be the best way to handle those tricky relationships. Why not try to keep your emotional distance – and a detached perspective?

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Once again Mars’ energetic influence comes into play. Don’t allow any adverse criticism to unnerve you or make you alter long-term plans and arrangements. Stick to your course, gathering whatever support you need. It’s amazing how much credit you have built up – and soon you’ll be able to call on it.