Horoscope Today, March 11, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

There are no excuses for slacking, or for not fulfilling your responsibilities. You must accept your commitments and complete your promises with a good grace, even if you are feeling somewhat tired and emotional. Perhaps you need some time by yourself, just to restore your energy.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

You really should consider keeping certain facts private. There is no reason why other people should know exactly what you’re up to and, even less, for you to tell them. Raise your mystical interests a notch, for you need to understand not only what is happening – but why!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Bearing in mind that this is essentially a sociable day, even at work you should make teamwork your priority. One thing you must be clear about is that if you want your plans to succeed you will have to convince other people that you are in the right.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s not just that you’ve had a few knocks that matters, it’s that you’re more sensitive to them. You should now be on the mend, although there still seem to be one or two surprises in store. Be careful about how you pursue professional ambitions, for there are banana skins in view.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Take a break from profound moral questions and turn your attention to travel plans. It might be a spiritual voyage which matters most, though, so keep an open mind. Also, realise that someone close who is chasing an educational qualification needs your support.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept 23)

The focus still seems to be on financial affairs, not necessarily because of what is happening now, but because of what is due to take place some way down the line. There does seem to be scope for you to make a number of wise investments. You may still rely on your innate charm, but only just!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct. 23)

This is very much a time to broaden your horizons, realising that certain people whom you have ignored have things to offer which you should now take up. In the past, you have been too ready to turn down help. There’s no point in struggling on alone if you don’t get where you want!

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov. 22)

Relationships need to be worked at. This is less a time for passion, more one to realise that the best way to get on with friends is to join in their activities and show an interest in their hobbies. You might have to put your own desires to one side for a while, but that’s a noble thing to do.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec. 22)

Romantic passions could flare, but oh so briefly. If it’s adventure of the heart you’re after, you will therefore have to move quickly to seize the moment. At work, bide your time just a little longer. And, at home, throw out all that clutter and dump some of that emotional baggage.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan. 20)

Think about your dream home. What exactly would you prefer? Where would you like to live? And who with? These are the sort of questions which can be answered now, even if putting them into practice is a different matter! Financial questions can be answered later.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a good day for dialogue, which means that everyone attending interviews or important meetings should do well. You will have to rely more on your grasp of the facts and your ability to express yourself, and less on style, image or appearance.



PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You know that money isn’t everything, but shopping trips are often a good form of therapy, and there are few things calculated to raise your morale so much as a spot of extravagance. Also, if you have any important meetings coming up, prepare your story now.