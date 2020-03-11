Horoscope Today, March 11, 2020: Taurus, Virgo, Pisces, Leo, and other signs – check astrological prediction

Horoscope Today, March 11, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs Horoscope Today, March 11, 2020: Cancer, Libra, Aries, Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, Aquarius, Capricorn and other signs

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Aries: Some things may take longer than expected, so allow yourself plenty of time for every opportunity and activity. One possibly complicating factor is your tendency to be too emotional by half. But, then, you do still need to express your deepest desires.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Taurus: You may be under quite a lot of pressure, but today’s stars enable you to focus on yourself in an almost meditative fashion. Please spare a little time for a spot of rejuvenating day-dreaming. You may well find that what pops out of your unconscious shows you the solution to a knotty problem.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Gemini: Mars is playing games with you and sending your energy level up and down like a yo-yo. In spite of all this, you have all the strength, stamina and support you need to get through whatever is making you so uncomfortable. Remember the old saying: it’s good to talk!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Cancer: If you have not already been filled with hope for the future, the stars are not fulfilling their allotted task. One of the best ways to use your current celestial energy is to give yourself over to hedonism and pleasure. But it’s not the only way: you can also start developing an artistic skill.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Leo: Others may well try to override your views or undermine your concerns, playing rather devious games. I can see no particular prospect that anyone will genuinely weaken your interests, but you should also avoid fuelling other people’s jealousy or ambitions.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Virgo: You probably feel a little trapped, but the way to get out of a rut at the moment is quite simple. First of all, you should analyse the situation, listing all the pros and cons. Then implement your plans with complete commonsense. There’s no room for sentiment.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Libra: Your emotional goalposts are shifting, and as the day goes by it will become progressively easier to see your partnerships in perspective. You may have little choice but to follow family members’ wishes as far as home arrangements are concerned, but it’s no real hardship.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Scorpio: Concentrate on your creative talents and fit in more interest and variety. I really think that you should take the lead amongst your friends and impose your personality on the world around you. If you’re facing an emotional obstacle then slow down and subject it to clear, close, Scorpionic analysis.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Sagittarius: If it’s difficult to take decisions, then it’s because the information is changing too fast. You are looking distinctly doubtful and self-questioning, but you may as well stop worrying over what other people think about you. After all, they are probably completely and utterly wrong!

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Capricon: Why not give yourself a day’s grace? Get up to date with domestic chores and keep the wheels well-oiled at home, but wait until the next dramatic Solar and Lunar alignments in a few weeks’ time, if you’ve got any major trump cards up your sleeve.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Aquarius: You are now making valuable progress in both personal and professional matters. Next week you’ll probably go through a U-turn, so keep your diary relatively flexible. It really will be a case of last-minute changes, and that’s why you’ve got to keep up with the news.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Pisces: Entrepreneurs and potential millionaires can take heart, for the Moon is acting on your behalf today. If you can make a leap into the dark why not do so? After all, as the saying goes, who dares, wins. But, as with any risk, it’s up to you to assess the odds first! Nobody else can do that for you.

