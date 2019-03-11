Horoscope Today, March 11, 2019: Aries, Scorpio, Leo, Gemini, Cancer, Libra — check astrology prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

May I advise you to keep a close watch on all financial transactions? Today’s epic planetary influences will have an amazing range of effects, but the impact on your financial, emotional and material security seems to be greatest. If competing for a prize, go for broke.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

Today’s planets push you forward with increasing speed. Your chances for personal success are now the best for a very long time indeed. Press on with established plans by all means, but steer clear of anything that may lead to confrontation, or smacks of dishonesty.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You may imagine that you know what is going on, but you are probably mistaken. Rarely have you been so likely to pick up the wrong end of the stick. Please take proper advice in all legal, foreign and travel matters. After all, if you’re properly prepared, then you’ll be one step ahead of the game.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Jupiter and Venus are as benevolent a pair of planets as you could wish to have watching over you. Generosity on your part will win friends and impress people, protecting you in the present and gaining you allies for the future: give now to receive later.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

With so much planetary activity taking place today, chiefly a stunning Sun-Moon angle, you’d do very well to take centre stage. Watch out for flying missiles, though, and duck if anything comes in your direction. Emotionally, by the way,

family relationships take first place.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

I am sure that you have been put out, pushed around and generally had your interests ignored, but then that’s all part of life’s rich tapestry. This is no time to complain about the world being unfair. You’ll just have to live with it like everyone else!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Recent unexpected developments at work have not undermined your confidence or commitment. Far from it. If your professional or worldly ambitions have been dented, I suspect that the real cause lies elsewhere. An intimate relationship could be proving a little costly, but a generous gesture will be worth it.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Today’s lunar alignments are about the most intriguing that there have been for a very long time. The news will be exciting, even if you are personally enjoying placid times. It’s doubly significant for all new relationships, so go forward with hope in your heart!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

All the quite extraordinary planetary activity now taking place must be harnessed and used to channel your noble, virtuous and selfless instincts. You have a clear choice whether to go all out for personal interest or to realise that material security is, in the grand scheme of things, purely temporary.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

It’s a day of major planetary configurations, but whether you are directly involved in today’s dramatic events, or merely a passive observer is a moot point. I take the view that the latter is more likely. That way you can put your feet up while partners pick up the pieces.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Today’s lunar patterns are among the most striking to hit your sign for a good few months. If you’re not knocked slightly off course there’ll be something wrong, for it means that you’re not directly in tune with your stars! After all, nobody promised it would be easy!

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

A helpful aspect between the Sun and Jupiter is only one of a series of benevolent planetary alignments which is causing you to think again. There’ll probably be a major mystery to solve. The answers will come next month, but you might not get the full picture for another three months.