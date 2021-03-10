Horoscope Today, March 10, 2021: Leo, Gemini, Sagittarius, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

Everything that is important is taking place behind the scenes. You may suspect that some underhand activities are set to sabotage your best interests. But don’t worry. All will become clear over the next few days, and certainly by the end of the week – much to your great relief!

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

Relations and business associates are all likely to feel they have the right to make demands on your time, but they could be making a big mistake. You have given enough ground already. Don’t let yourself be put upon any more: it’s all a matter of knowing where to draw the line.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You’ll be a good listener. It’s all too likely that what is now said or implied could seem unfair, unreasonable or unjust, yet it’s all in the nature of the times that this should be so. It’s just that some people like the sound of their own voices too much!

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

You must do what you can to safeguard your position, yet this might have to be achieved while people around you are looking the other way! Colleagues are likely to pick up the wrong end of the stick at work but, if you’re prepared, then nothing will knock you off your perch.



LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

Try to understand that certain individuals are misguided, and that this could be the reason why your rights are becoming an issue, or why ethical questions are becoming more important. For your part, you may concentrate on the larger picture, sparing a thought for where you’ll be this time next month – or next year.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept 23)

Much has changed that you are not even aware of yet, but with your new-found confidence and ingenuity you will soon be in an ideal position to overcome all obstacles. Today’s problems may be solved by throwing money at them. However, you have to find the right target first!

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

After weeks when partners seemed to have the upper hand, you are at last beginning to see exactly how you can turn the tables on them. Your best approach is to be as subtle as you possibly can. Just don’t let other people think that you’re going behind their backs.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

The ideal pattern to the day would be to have a lazy morning and a busy afternoon, so let’s hope circumstances permit. Also, turn your attention to matters like exercise and diet to make sure you’re treating yourself as well as you should. Remember – you only have one body!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

Try to inject a little of your legendary creative prowess into today’s affairs and make enjoyability the main standard by which you measure and grade all activities. Give as much time as is needed for relationships with children, and a little more besides!

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

You may be on the right track – or you may not. What is most important now, though, is not whether you’re right or wrong, for nothing is black and white. Stop and think and consider what it is about your present activities that is good for you, and what should be improved.

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

In view of changes in positive regions of your horoscope, even a major move or upheaval on the home front should be to your advantage in the long-term. In the short-term, though, a minor sacrifice may be necessary. Give a little now and you’ll get more back later.



PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You’re a little more emotional than usual, but that shouldn’t be a handicap. You are still in a strong position to dictate terms, especially if there are financial questions at stake. You should be able to make other people see things your way, and even notch up a small saving.