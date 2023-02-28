Horoscope Today, March 1, 2023: Check astrological prediction for Scorpio, Sagittarius, Cancer, Aries and other signs

After mentioning Mars, yesterday, I’ve been looking at the number of science fiction stories about Martians. Our modern aliens often come from distant galaxies or other dimensions, but until twenty years ago, Mars was their favoured location. Often, as in H.G.Wells’ classic story, ‘The War of the Worlds’, they were out to conquer Earth. Luckily, we now know they don’t exist!

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Today’s planetary picture is best viewed as neither good nor bad, but neutral, bringing a turning point in your creative and romantic affairs. Which way you move is entirely up to you, so think ahead. But if you’re going to make it at work you must have your colleagues’ full support.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

I have spoken before about the potential for substantial improvements in your home, personal and family affairs. Today’s stars bring a major shift forward, and you may soon be set free from a pressing responsibility. And that just has to be welcome news!

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Keep an eye out for mistaken instructions and lost directions. Interviews and discussions could be muddled, short journeys could lead to unexpected destinations. Tread carefully around all legal delicacies and make sure that you explain yourself properly. Then everything will work out just fine.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Today’s the day to sow fertile seeds for future prosperity. If you don’t find any loose change in the street, at least you can gear your investments up for a future breakthrough. Don’t put all your eggs in the same basket, though, or you risk losing everything.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

It’s been a few years since we saw planetary alignments like the ones that are building up now. You may be buffeted by celestial storms, but that’s all the more reason you need to wrap up well, metaphorically speaking, before you go out. The more protected you are, the better.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

Only the highest standards will do, and I must ask you to be a saint. The stars are threatening to undermine your confidence, but if you are sincere, loving, dutiful and self-sacrificing, you will dodge all negative planetary patterns, attract respect and enhance your reputation.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You have your share of responsibility but, if you wish, you may make personal pleasure and creative satisfaction your principle priority. It’s all a matter of seeing that partners take responsibility for themselves, and don’t expect you to wait on them hand and foot.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

You may switch into top gear at work and keep your eye on the road ahead. Watch out for cul-de-sacs and blind alleys, otherwise you’ll waste a great deal of time and squander your energy. Keep out of the way if partners are in a china-smashing mood.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Overseas and long-distance influences are growing stronger. This is obviously significant if you’re travelling, for you may meet much more than you’ve bargained for. And if you’re at home, there must still be some way to bring an adventurous angle into your life.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

Material security does seem to be a crucial issue, although perhaps not as much as it will be after another two months have passed. It all boils down to the need to increase your cash-flow, but also to be certain that you make the best possible use of your assets.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

It’s a day of extremes and it’s difficult to see whether you will achieve a major romantic breakthrough or run headlong into an emotional conflict. You must pick and choose your companions with great care, and don’t let anyone else make up your mind for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Venus, planet of love, is now your ally. You may therefore move into a commanding position in all emotional and romantic affairs. Keep a weather eye open for hysterical colleagues at work, by the way, and use the same soothing charms on them as you would with friends.