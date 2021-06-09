Horoscope Today, June 9, 2021: Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Taurus, and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr 20)

By all accounts a new acquaintance has high expectations of you, probably too high. That could be a problem if you’re working with them. In any event, the next few days will bring clarification of a situation that has been causing considerable confusion, both to you and others.

TAURUS (Apr 21 – May 21)

The Moon’s far-sighted, adventurous position is one of those special factors which urges you to broaden your horizons. At the very least you may get in touch with family members overseas or far away. You never know – you might find something to your advantage.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

The Moon is once again challenging your sign, so if you are persuading like-minded people to team up on a favourite activity, offer them something in return. Don’t worry if somebody seems determined to do you down. If you have nothing to hide, then you have nothing to fear.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

Nothing stays the same for ever – as you know. Like it or not, your working pattern is about to alter. Yet, before you are ready to tackle major ambitions, you must complete tasks already in train. It’s all a question of taking everything in the best order and of walking before you run.

LEO (July 24 – Aug 23)

If you have been dwelling in the past, today’s lively Moon should encourage you to get going, think afresh and face the future. When making plans, try not to be restricted by inhibitions and taboos which now exist solely in your imagination. Maybe that’s not a bad thing!

VIRGO (Aug 24 – Sept 23)

You could soon have a second chance to cater for recurring irritations. Financial worries you’d thought had been dealt with might return to haunt you, but this time you can lay them to rest. If past extravagance has caused a dent in your savings, the process will soon be reversed.

LIBRA (Sept 24 – Oct 23)

Take decisive action at work, and try to pin other people down now, as later on they’ll be inclined to change their minds. When it comes to cash you should take all necessary steps to repay loans and balance the books. You will not regret your caution and foresight.

SCORPIO (Oct 24 – Nov 22)

Mars is sailing through a most promising region of your chart and, although you may be subject to minor irritations, these could be the first indications that grand opportunities are on the way. Change, it is said, is always difficult, but it’s never too difficult for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 – Dec 22)

There seems to be no problem too great for you to deal with efficiently and with good results, all the more so if you have a wide circle of helpers. It’s all down to the Moon’s supportive presence in your chart, one which encourages you to accept responsibility for others.

CAPRICORN (Dec 23 – Jan 20)

The current atmosphere favours individual effort and competition, and frequently everyone seems to be out for themselves. Don’t be surprised if colleagues are rather jumpy. You may even sympathise with their uncertainty about the future. Try to reassure them!

AQUARIUS (Jan 21 – Feb 19)

You’re probably wondering just what you must do next. Your best plan is to take the initiative and offer a chance for other people to see just how well you can do under pressure. Put doing a good job before winning and, paradoxically, you may do better than expected.

PISCES (Feb 20 – Mar 20)

You have to give in order to receive. The point is that only if you are prepared to spend a little extra, and to invest in your future, can you expect to gain the rewards that you now so richly deserve. In any case, a friend should be about to repay a favour.