Horoscope Today, June 9, 2020: Aries, Pisces, Leo, Cancer, and other signs – check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

The stars favour competition rather than compromise, so all assertive and energetic individuals should have a field-day. Employers, by the way, may be irritable and erratic, so tread carefully. What you can do for yourself is learn to exercise your own authority rather than wait for others to do it for you.

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

If you are itching to get on with a vital professional goal, you might have to hold yourself back for now. At the very least, you should attend to fundamental matters which you may have overlooked, but without which no venture will succeed. Extra attention to detail will pay dividends.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

Behind superficial cash and financial issues lies a deeper question, which is the value you attach to close partners. There is no need for guilt, but do be sure not to take someone for granted again. And don’t judge friends according to how much they earn.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s a fine period for romantic gifts and presents, mainly because of a close confluence between the sectors of your chart ruling money and inspiration. Any purchase which brings you closer to a nostalgic experience is strikingly appropriate, and it could be fun to relive your past.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

Partners will gradually begin to make their presence felt. The cycle which now picks up speed is all about personal security, and you’ll soon be looking for permanent relationships, not fleeting encounters. Stability is the key to contentment, even if it doesn’t always seem that way.

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You may give yourself at least a day to mull over certain important issues, and don’t feel that you have to come clean if you don’t want to. By now, many of you are feeling that you’ve had enough of being a doormat for others to walk on. Stand up for yourself!

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

You’re certainly in a mood for change at home, and I doubt if you’ll put up with fools. There’s one snag – your ideas may be amazing, but might also be just a mite impractical. You may have to go back to square one if you are to achieve anything of lasting value.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Whatever you think or say today will surely have a touch of poetry about it. This is perfect for all artists or lovers, but perhaps not so ideal for those who are facing an unavoidable practical routine. The best advice is probably to take important matters at your own pace – and not allow yourself to be rushed.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

Venus is now drifting towards the end of its current romantic phase, so you have but a few days left to maximise your advantage in an emotional situation. Actually, you should get on the phone, or otherwise find a way to issue invitations, before mid-afternoon.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

You have one or two emotional secrets to be sure, but everyone has a right to their privacy. Do remember, though, that before very much longer, partners will be determined to find out exactly what has been going on. You’d better have a convincing story ready!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

You have no choice but to listen to other people, otherwise you may throw away what you have so painfully gained. Agreement, by the way, will probably be very much easier to reach if you take the trouble to explain yourself properly, rather than expecting others to agree with your every word.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

Stay active, stay busy, and don’t slip into a hyper-sensitive rut. The biggest problem could be if you’re feeling under the weather, which in turn could be a result of past indulgences. Actually, your celestial energy levels are very high, so it’s all a matter of pacing yourself.

