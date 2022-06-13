Horoscope Today, June 13 2022: Cancer, Leo, Libra and other signs — check astrological prediction

ARIES (Mar 21 – Apr. 20)

Although financial pressures and plans are still very much on your mind, you can afford to put a few possible developments off until later. You’re so full of good ideas that all you need now is a little extra confidence. And a little more tact!

TAURUS (Apr. 21 – May 21)

It’s time for a fresh start. Emotional and psychological spring-cleaning should encourage you to put the past behind you and face the future with an open heart. You seem to be keeping a secret, and may have to hang on for just a little while longer.

GEMINI (May 22 – June 21)

You might have to come into the open, so have your story ready and make sure you’re capable of making yourself understood. Throughout the day you should find that your self-esteem is restored, and that it’s no longer necessary to take refuge in your daydreams.

CANCER (June 22 – July 23)

It’s quite a good moment to keep yourself to yourself, to have time and space to listen to your imagination and conscience. You may even consider cancelling a social engagement. But before you take any precipitate action, realise that when the time comes, your feelings might have moved on.

LEO (July 24 – Aug. 23)

You may feel as if you are being forced to do something against your will or against your dignity. However, the best advice now is to press ahead and concentrate on making colleagues see your point of view. Gentle persuasion might work better than brute force. In fact, I’m sure it will!

VIRGO (Aug. 24 – Sept. 23)

You will soon be afforded a splendid chance to travel to somewhere you’ve never been before. In any event, you’ll do yourself a very big favour if you extend and develop all contacts with companions in distant parts and people from different cultures.

LIBRA (Sept. 24 – Oct. 23)

Problems of a partnership or matrimonial nature ought now to be faced. You should find that once you talk about your concerns, they begin to disappear and your innate sense of well-being returns. An old expense is bugging you, but it’s also time to collect a debt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24 – Nov. 22)

Much as you’d like to be the centre of attention, you still have no choice but to listen to other people, understand their feelings and try to satisfy their desires. Financial choices are now appearing, but there is no need for a final decision just yet.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23 – Dec. 22)

When dealing with finances and business or property matters, you should make a point of being as clear-headed as you can. Your heart tells you one thing, your wallet another, so seek expert advice. This is not a good time to give people the wrong idea about your intentions, so make sure you’re not misunderstood.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 23 – Jan. 20)

This looks like a busy day, and it’s time to call on your more versatile talents. In view of emotional complications, it seems likely that you’ll have to juggle different balls in the air at the same time. It may not be easy, especially if a friend or colleague backs out of a commitment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 21 – Feb. 19)

Favourable planetary alignments are perfectly balanced by challenging ones, which means that you could have the best of both worlds. This should also be an ideal moment to put your plans into practice. Thought and action should go hand in hand, with your heart and your head leading you in the same direction.

PISCES (Feb. 20 – Mar 20)

If you are feeling at all isolated or confused it is because your planetary cycles are now changing and you are being obliged to stand on your own two feet, emotionally speaking. In future you will have to rely more on your own resources and less on support from outside.